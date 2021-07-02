Horse racing best bets, Friday 2 July 2021

Phumelela

Fairview Turf

Best Bet:

Race 3: Time Off (1) to win

Value Bet:

A number of runners will be making their Eastern Cape debut after moving to PE from other racing centres.

Coupling three of them in an All To Come bet is the value strategy for the day.

Race 1: Anything For Love (7) to Place

Race 4: Bad Habit (7) to Place

Race 5: Rattle Mouse (3) to Place