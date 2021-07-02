Good bets at Fairview, but main race is wide open

Mike Moon

Several good bets on Friday’s Fairview race card offer punters a last chance to bolster their Durban July betting kitty.

TAB has an enticing All To Come bet promotion on the go, with picks at meetings throughout the July lead-up week going into the big meeting itself at Greyville on Saturday.

Coupling solid punts on the PE turf with individual choices of runners in Durban in All To Come bets is a fun and potentially lucrative way to start the first weekend in July. Remember, with an All To Come you can choose Win or Place, or a combination of both.

Da Capo in Race 1, VV Power in Race 2, Colorado Springs in Race 5 and Global Drummer in Race 6 are potential All To Come legs at Fairview – with the likes of Got The Greenlight and Rainbow Bridge in the July and War Of Athena and Captain’s Ransom in the Garden Province completing the wager.

For many pundits, the nap bet for Friday is Colorado Springs in a 2000m Pinnacle Stakes for female horses. This remarkable three-year-old from Alan Greeff’s yard has never been out of the first two places in 11 outings to date – with four wins and seven seconds. Her last three efforts have been narrow defeats in feature races, but it’s hard to see her succumbing to this field.

Similar things can be said about Global Drummer in Race 6, a three-year-old gelding who has registered eight wins from 11 runs for the in-form Gavin Smith stable.

The main event on the Fairview programme is the Listed Champion Juvenile Cup, a non-gender discriminatory affair to be contested by six two-year-olds. It’s not a race to be messing about with as literally any runner could conceivably win. All six should go into all perms.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

5 Da Capo, 7 Anything For Love, 8 Grace Lightning, 1 Aquaholic

Race 2:

4 VV Power, 1 Crystal City, 6 Bobberty Boo, 7 Fillipina

Race 3:

4 African Hoopoe, 6 Derecho, 1Time Off, 8 Overjoyed

Race 4:

4 Broadside, 2 Aqua Delta, 3 Too Phat To Fly, 8 Torio

Race 5:

1 Colorado Springs, 2 Miss Orange, 6 First Street, 10 Double Reward

Race 6:

1 Global Drummer, 2 Rock Aloe, 4 Kimberley Star, 6 Encryption

Race 7:

5 Whatever Next, 3 Peace In Our World, 2 Norton Sound, 1 Captain’s Knot

Race 8:

8 Moon Game, 13 Atkinson Grimshaw, 1 Centillus, 7 Winter Tango

Pick 6:

1,4,6,8 x 2,3,4,7,8 x 1 x 1 x 1,2,3,4,5,6 x 1,3,7,8,12,13 (R720)

PA:

4 x 4,6 x 2,4 x 1 x 1 x 2,3,5 x 1,8,13 (R36)