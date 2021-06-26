Best bets
Horse racing best bets, Saturday 26 June 2021

TURFFONTEIN

BEST BET

RACE 3 – No 5 MITCH GOT HIS WISH – WIN

Alec Laird’s charge has raced four times for three places and was gelded before his last run. Laird could not have found a better race for the two-year-old son of Admiral Kitten and with S’manga Khumalo up, he looks to have this race at his mercy.

VALUE BET

RACE 9 – QUARTET: DOUBLE FLOAT NO 3 BELLA ROSA AND NO 5 AFLAME WITH THE FIELD

Bella Rosa has been running against much stronger and now his merit rating is coming down and he is now competing in weaker company. The word from the stable is that Aflame is putting up good work at home.

They are quoted at 6-1 and 7-1 respectively and as long as both finish in the top four, you will collect. Take a percentage with a R95 outlay bringing back around a 10% return of the final payout.

  • Winners know when to stop. If you need help and guidance with regards to gambling and addiction please get in touch with Responsible Gambling.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

BEST BETS

Horses of Fortune can tell at the Vaal
2 days ago
2 days ago

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Thursday 24 June 2021
2 days ago
2 days ago

BEST BETS

Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 23 June 2021
3 days ago
3 days ago

BEST BETS

It pays to follow the GvN trend at Kenilworth
3 days ago
3 days ago


