Horse racing best bets, Saturday 26 June 2021

Phumelela

TURFFONTEIN

BEST BET

RACE 3 – No 5 MITCH GOT HIS WISH – WIN

Alec Laird’s charge has raced four times for three places and was gelded before his last run. Laird could not have found a better race for the two-year-old son of Admiral Kitten and with S’manga Khumalo up, he looks to have this race at his mercy.

VALUE BET

RACE 9 – QUARTET: DOUBLE FLOAT NO 3 BELLA ROSA AND NO 5 AFLAME WITH THE FIELD

Bella Rosa has been running against much stronger and now his merit rating is coming down and he is now competing in weaker company. The word from the stable is that Aflame is putting up good work at home.

They are quoted at 6-1 and 7-1 respectively and as long as both finish in the top four, you will collect. Take a percentage with a R95 outlay bringing back around a 10% return of the final payout.