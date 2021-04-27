Horse racing best bets, Sunday 25 April 2021

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.
TURFFONTEIN
BEST BET
Race 4 No 2 Arizona Lady
She was only caught late in her last run and she will be more suited to the Inside track which will suit her style of racing. Also has a top work rider aboard.
VALUE BET
Race 3 No 2 Royal Mazarin
This horse has decent form over this distance and the only reason one is getting a good price is because he comes from an unfashionable stable. Nice each way bet.
