Horse racing best bets, Sunday 18 April 2021

Scottsville

BEST BET

RACE 3 11 CASIMIRO – WIN

Paul Lafferty’s runner is rarely far of them but the gelding seems to get too far behind and leaves his charge too late. Today he has been fitted with blinkers and that should help him stay in touch. With Anton Marcus up he will be hard to beat in this field.

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 7 JUSTAGUYTHING – EACHWAY

While the Gavin van Zyl-trained runner has yet to win over this course and distance, he has placed in three of his four starts over this course and distance. He was unlucky last time in that he got bumped at the start and could not get into the race. With champion jockey Warren Kennedy up again, Justaguything should be right there when the chips are down. Don’t leave out of Swingers, Trifectas and Quartets.