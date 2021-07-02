Fish and more fish for Lerena

Jack Milner

There are a series of celebrations coming up in the Lerena family. It was son Ashton’s birthday a couple of days back and Gavin’s today.

When Gavin Lerena was first asked to ride Kommetdieding in the Durban July, he had to do quite a bit of soul searching.

Not because he did not want to ride the Harold Crawford and Michelle Rix-trained three-year- old, but because he would have to ride at 53kg. His normal riding weight is 57kg, and shedding 4kg would be no easy task.

“I must say that when they phoned and asked me to ride the horse, I said I would get back to them. It took me four or five days before I did,” said Lerena.

“It was more of a mental thing to get it going. I had to get myself in the right frame of mind to commit to it.

“It’s a challenge and it’s one I’m glad to say, I’m winning.”

To achieve the goal, he has cut all carbohydrates and sugars.

“The only sugar I get is from a couple from berries. It’s been a case of very clean eating – fish, fish and more fish. No more than 800 calories a day.

“My wife keeps an eye on me and has done an amazing job. I’m feeling very healthy, stronger than ever.”

By Wednesday morning he was down to 54.1kg.

“I’m hoping to wake up on raceday around 53.6kg or 53.7kg. As long as I’m in that range I’ll be happy.”

Will all the sacrifice be worth it? Lerena believes it could be.

“I’ve ridden Kommetdieding a couple of times in work as well as at the official gallops last week. What I felt, is what I wanted to feel. He looks to be a very game horse, still quite immature, but he has all the ability in the world.

“He is definitely going to be a better older horse, but he’s in a good space.”

“We’re planning a big celebration for Sunday,” said Lerena and a first July win would certainly add to the festivities.