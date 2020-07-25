Fashion & Beauty 25.7.2020 09:00 am

#VDJ2020: Fashion fit for the course at the Vodacom Durban July

Kaunda Selisho
Fashion influencer and SA Style Awards winner Melody Molale is among the official #VDJ2020 influencers expected to serve lockdown looks on race day | Image: Instagram

Fashion lovers can expect to see looks from the likes of Rina Chunga of Ri.Ch Factory, drag queen Baba Ganoosh, celebrity makeup artists Nomsa Madida and Diva Cadach and fashionistas Melody Molale and Nolusindiso Mchunu at this Vodacom Durban July.

As a way to honour and celebrate the social butterflies who are still managing to #StayConnected to their passion for fashion during lockdown, Vodacom has announced ‘Butterflies’ as the official fashion theme for the 2020 Vodacom Durban July and fashion lovers across the country have been dying to find out just how their faves plan on interpreting the theme.

“This year’s Vodacom Durban July is going to showcase a bold new vision as fans of this incredible event can still #StayConnected to their passion but also #StaySafe at this time. Fashion is all about a different way of looking at the world, so this year we’re taking a totally different view of the Vodacom Durban July and bringing this event to the people in a unique new way,” said Managing Executive for Vodacom KwaZulu Natal Chris Lazarus in a statement.

In keeping with Covid-19 protocols, organisers have touted masks as the new fashion trend and have thus challenged all aspiring designers, artists, seamstresses and anyone with an eye for beauty to enter their nationwide mask design competition.

“The only design criteria is that the new glam fashion masks must include the ‘Butterfly’ theme.”

Aspiring designers were then asked to submit their version of the most talked-about fashion accoutrement of 2020 via Instagram and Twitter with the hashtags #VDJ2020 and #StayConnected.

Check out some of the entries thus far which will be judged by a panel of leading Vodacom Durban July influencers, including the likes of Rina Chunga of Ri.Ch Factory, drag queen Baba Ganoosh, celebrity makeup artists Nomsa Madida and Diva Cadach, fashionistas Melody Molale and Nolusindiso Mchunu, celebrity stylist Krayzi_K (Tshiamo Modisane) and actor Kay Sibiya.

