VDJ2020: Fashion fit for the course at the Vodacom Durban July

As a way to honour and celebrate the social butterflies who are still managing to #StayConnected to their passion for fashion during lockdown, Vodacom has announced ‘Butterflies’ as the official fashion theme for the 2020 Vodacom Durban July and fashion lovers across the country have been dying to find out just how their faves plan on interpreting the theme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vodacom Durban July (@vodacomdurbanjuly) on Feb 16, 2020 at 10:27pm PST



“This year’s Vodacom Durban July is going to showcase a bold new vision as fans of this incredible event can still #StayConnected to their passion but also #StaySafe at this time. Fashion is all about a different way of looking at the world, so this year we’re taking a totally different view of the Vodacom Durban July and bringing this event to the people in a unique new way,” said Managing Executive for Vodacom KwaZulu Natal Chris Lazarus in a statement.

In keeping with Covid-19 protocols, organisers have touted masks as the new fashion trend and have thus challenged all aspiring designers, artists, seamstresses and anyone with an eye for beauty to enter their nationwide mask design competition.

“The only design criteria is that the new glam fashion masks must include the ‘Butterfly’ theme.”

✏️ Sketch it ✂️ Make it Fake it ???? Anything goes! Share your butterfly face mask for a chance to win R10k. Use #VDJ2020 & #StayConnected on IG or Twitter. T&C’s apply: https://t.co/0DBsAZwqgt pic.twitter.com/Y93etZKs0b — Vodacom (@Vodacom) July 21, 2020

Aspiring designers were then asked to submit their version of the most talked-about fashion accoutrement of 2020 via Instagram and Twitter with the hashtags #VDJ2020 and #StayConnected.

Check out some of the entries thus far which will be judged by a panel of leading Vodacom Durban July influencers, including the likes of Rina Chunga of Ri.Ch Factory, drag queen Baba Ganoosh, celebrity makeup artists Nomsa Madida and Diva Cadach, fashionistas Melody Molale and Nolusindiso Mchunu, celebrity stylist Krayzi_K (Tshiamo Modisane) and actor Kay Sibiya.

Made this hand-sewn and -embroidered moth mask to enter into @Vodacom‘s #VDJ2020 mask competition – because after all, a moth is just a butterfly who loves the nightlife. ???? This was such a fun project to work on! #VDJ2020 #StayConnected pic.twitter.com/T9bquPZmIh — LDP (@llddppp) July 21, 2020

Handmade butterfly mask and headdress.

Cotton face mask decorated with small fabric flowers in pretty pastel hues. Delicate Silk butterflies flutter up towards the face, With a pink netting butterfly bow on either side.#VDJ2020 #StayConnected pic.twitter.com/q9TQm5uPJs — Samantha Hanlon (@SunkissedSam) July 23, 2020

Hi hi @Vodacom Did I hear you say FABULOUS??? Well here you go, this is my fabulous butterfly themed fabulous face mask for the virtual @VodacomDbnJuly 07/25????????????. I had a great time creating it, thank you for this opportunity!! #VDJ2020 #StayConnected pic.twitter.com/3qqPeisj80 — STUNNER (@ZandileDlulane) July 22, 2020

