Debut win for new sire

FAVOURITE: Snowdance is expected to win this Saturday’s R1-million Cape Fillies Guineas at Kenilworth.

Up against colts in this 800m scurry, she always raced in touch and found a good finish to win going away by 1.25 lengths.

Former Cape Guineas, Derby and Queen’s Plate winner Cape Town Noir made a great start to his stud career when his very first runner won Race 1 at Fairview on Friday.Brandina started at 6-1 although it was her Alan Greeff -trained stablemate Andrea who went off as the 13-10 favourite.

Brandina is the fifth foal to race and second winner produced by Var mare Bedouin, who won one race herself.

