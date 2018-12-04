Vee Moodley resigns from Phumelela to head up NHA

Vee Moodley, Phumelela’s Executive Director, Sports Betting, has resigned following his appointment as CEO of the National Horseracing Authority.

After studying at the University of Natal and working as Group Accountant for the PMC Group of Companies in KwaZulu-Natal, Vee opted for a career path change and joined the National Horseracing Authority as handicapper in 2003.

His thorough knowledge and understanding of horseracing stood him in good stead and in 2007 he was promoted to Racing Control Manager and Chief Executive Officer designate of the National Horseracing Authority.

Vee has a strong financial background and excellent knowledge of horseracing and betting and was appointed by Phumelela as Sports Betting Executive on 1 July 2010 and as Executive Director: Sports Betting on 1 October 2010.

Vee was also appointed CEO of Betting World, a subsidiary of Phumelela, on 1 June 2015.

Vee takes over the reins at the NHA from Lyndon Barends, who resigned at the end of September this year.Rob Sco , current CEO of Tellytrack, will assume the role of Sports Betting Executive.

Scott hails from a well-known racing family, with both his late brother and uncle respected trainers while his father, Tony, was a steward.

Rob has been involved in horse ownership for 11 years.Before his appointment as CEO of Tellytrack, Rob worked in various senior management positions for Edcon for more than two decades.

He holds an MBA degree.

“The Board and management team would like to thank Vee for his valued service and contri-bution to the Company over the past eight years and wish him every success in his new role as CEO of the NHA,” Phumelela said in a sens-announcement yesterday afternoon.

