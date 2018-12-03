Hawwaam, One World head up entries for G1 Cape Guineas

It’s the North versus South match-up everybody is talking about – Hawwaam against One World.

Both are unbeaten and both are being talked about as superstars.

The pair have been entered to run in the Grade 1 Cape Guineas on Saturday 15 December, in what promises to be an exhilarating event.

Vaughan Marshall-trained One World is unbeaten in five starts and has shown tremendous courage in his last two especially, when he looked beaten.

Mike de Kock trains Hawwaam who has only raced twice for two wins.

His first was in the much-publicised no-whip race and the second was in the Grade 2 Dingaans.

In the latter, dropped out from a bad draw, he cut a swathe through the field to win by 3.40 lengths.

Both, however, have pulled wide draws – No 11 for One World and No 14 for Hawwaam.

It certainly doesn’t end there as Chimichuri Run, Soqrat, Twist Of Fate, Van Halen and Cirillo have all shown top-class ability, while Majestic Mozart has huge scope for further improvement.

The WSB Fillies Guineas could be more of a straight shootout, where Candice Bass-Robinson’s proven class act Clouds Unfold faces off against Brett Crawford’s Front And Centre, who is yet to face a serious challenge in her three starts. Gauteng raiders Celtic Sea, Ghaalla and Dagmar are others to consider, as well as Temple Grafin.

There are two other Graded other features on a fine day of top racing.

The Grade 2 Premier Tro-phy over 1800m is an established lead-up race for the Sun Met.

The Grade 3 Victress Stakes is over the same trip for females, and last year’s Sun Met heroine, Oh Susanna, is a notable entry.

Entries for the R1-million Cape

Guineas (Grade 1) over 1600m at

Kenilworth on Saturday 15 De-

cember.

12 ARABIAN AIR (J Ramsden) 60.0

7 BUNKER HUNT (S J Snaith) 60.0

9 CHIMICHURI RUN (S G Tarry)

60.0

2 CIRILLO (S G Tarry) 60.0

10 CROWN AND COUNTRY (D R

Drier) 60.0

8 CROWN GUARDIAN (G S Kotzen)

60.0

14 HAWWAAM (M F de Kock) 60.0

13 HUDOO MAGIC (B Crawford)

60.0

15 LANZA (G S Kotzen) 60.0

1 MAJESTIC MOZART (C Bass-

Robinson) 60.0

11 ONE WORLD (V H Marshall)

60.0

6 QUICK STAR (G S Kotzen) 60.0

3 SACRED ARROW (C Bass-Robin-

son) 60.0

4 SOQRAT (M F de Kock) 60.0

16 TWIST OF FATE (J Ramsden)

60.0

5 VAN HALEN (T Spies) 60.0

Entries for the R1-million World

Sports Be ing Fillies Guineas

Grade 1 over 1600m.

6 ANNEKA (S G Tarry) 60.0

14 CELTIC SEA (S G Tarry) 60.0

4 CLOUDS UNFOLD (C Bass-Rob-

inson) 60.0

13 CORAL BAY (G S Kotzen) 60.0

3 DAGMAR (M F de Kock) 60.0

10 FIRDOAS (M F de Kock) 60.0

8 FRONT AND CENTRE (B Craw-

ford) 60.0

17 GHAALLA (M F de Kock) 60.0

5 GOLDEN CHANCE (D R Drier)

60.0

1 HELEN’S IDEAL (P D Reeves)

60.0

11 JUNIPER SPRING (S J Snaith)

60.0

16 JUST CHAOS (S B Kotzen) 60.0

9 NAFAAYES (M F de Kock) 60.0

7 SANTA CLARA (C Bass-Robin-

son) 60.0

2 SECOND REQUEST (S G Tarry)

60.0

20 SHAMROCK WIND (B Craw-

ford) 60.0

15 SILVANO’S PRIDE (S J Snaith)

60.0

19 STORM DESTINY (M F de Kock)

60.0

12 SWEET MARY LOU (S G Tarry)

60.0

18 TEMPLE GRAFIN (G S Kotzen)

60.0

Entries for the R400,000 Pre-

mier Trophy (Grade 2) over

1800m

6 EYES WIDE OPEN (G S Kotzen)

59.5

3 TAP O’ NOTH (V H Marshall) 59.5

7 ELUSIVE SILVA (S J Snaith) 59.0

13 HEAD HONCHO (W A Nel) 59.0

16 MILTON (W G Prestage) 59.0

8 ROCKET COUNTDOWN (C Bass-

Robinson) 58.5

9 KAMPALA CAMPARI (W A Nel)

58.0

14 MADE TO CONQUER (S J

Snaith) 58.0

15 OLLIVANDER (C Bass-Robin-

son) 58.0

2 PLATINUM PRINCE (S J Snaith)

58.0

18 QUERARI VIKING (S B Kotzen)

58.0

17 STAR CHESTNUT (S J Snaith)

58.0

4 THE SLADE (D Kannemeyer)

58.0

5 KAPEN PRIDE (D Kannemeyer)

57.5

1 BUFFALO BILL CODY (M F de

Kock) 56.5

10 BRAVE MOVE (A N Marcus) 55.5

11 SAFE HARBOUR (S G Tarry)

55.5

12 HASHTAGYOLO (D Kannemey-

er) 55.0

Entries for the R250,000 Vic-

tress Stakes (Grade 3) over

1800m

8 OH SUSANNA (S J Snaith) 59.5

3 MIYABI GOLD (S J Snaith) 58.5

12 BRAVE MOVE (A N Marcus) 58.0

16 HASHTAGYOLO (D Kannemey-

er) 57.5

7 RED GINGER (S J Snaith) 57.0

1 SAFE HARBOUR (S G Tarry) 57.0

22 DYNAMIC DIANA (S J Snaith)

56.5

5 DYNASTY’S BLOSSOM (J Rams-

den) 56.5

23 EXPEDITE (G S Kotzen) 56.5

10 FRESNAYE (J Ramsden) 56.5

19 GLAMOROUS LIFE (G S Kotzen)

56.5

20 INTOTHELIMELIGHT (C Bass-

Robinson) 56.5

4 JUST MY STYLE (S B Kotzen)

56.5

15 LUNA CHILD (G S Kotzen) 56.5

17 MERYL (D Kannemeyer) 56.5

6 MISS KATALIN (S J Snaith) 56.5

18 ONTENDERHOOKS (C Bass-

Robinson) 56.5

9 PERFECT AIR (D R Drier) 56.5

13 PERFECTPROPORTIONS (C

Bass-Robinson) 56.5

11 PLATINUM CLASS (S J Snaith)

56.5

14 RAYA BAYA (C Bass-Robinson)

56.5

21 TALITHA BOREALIS (S J

Snaith) 56.5

2 WOODSTOCK FAIRY (C Bass-

Robinson) 56.5

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.