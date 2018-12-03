On Your Life promises to make amends

Though stepping up in class, front-runner On Your Life out of Stephanie Miller’s stable has a bright chance to recover losses at Flamingo Park today when lining up with Jarryd Penny aboard in Race 6, a 1000m Pinnacle Stakes.

This five-year-old struck top form three runs back when taking on 13 rivals and scoring by 4.25 lengths in a MR 72 Handicap over 1000m.

Then up in class, he followed up with another decisive win over the same distance in a big field again.

However, the four-time winner had to settle for a 1.85-length fourth in his subsequent outing when sent off a hot favourite, but can be excused as he carried 58.5kg.

With 8kg less to shoulder this time this gelding will be tough to beat.

Expect a bold bid from Cliffie Miller-trained four-time winner Timkat (Craig Storey) who also failed last time when a empting a hat-trick with Storey up. Those two wins were over 1400m and 1300m, and his subsequent run was over 1600m.

But it may be worth noting that the only time he had raced over 1000m was four runs back when he finished a good 1.40-length fourth with Storey aboard in the tough Flamingo Park Sprint.

Stephanie Miller sends out an-other lively candidate in Dolphin (Mathew Thackeray) who is one of the bottom-weights at 50.5kg.

This three-time winner showed significant improvement in his last two starts when fourth over 1000m and 1200m.

Also worthy of consideration is Sarel von Willingh Smit’s six-time winner Bletchley (Muzi Yeni).

This five-year-old should be in the final call again as five of his last eight runs were wins over the course and distance.

