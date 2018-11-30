Firdoas will be going Against The Grain

Sean Tarry-trained Against The Grain has managed to produce moments of brilliance over his last two performances, strongly suggesting he is an above-average sort, worth backing when he reunites with champion jockey Lyle Hewitson in Race 4, the Listed Secretariat Stakes over 1400m.

Interestingly, although returning from a four-month layoff, fitness was no issue in his penultimate start when beaten a rapidly diminishing 0.10 lengths into second place by Bye Bye Rocket in the Monaco Maiden Million Sprint – a contest he was never supposed to lose – this three-year-old was unluckily denied a gap twice, and once it opened up he flew – but it was too late.

Against The Grain made no mistakes in his follow-up, over this trip at the Vaal, defeating Paused by 1.75 lengths, and if he overcomes the wide No 8 draw in this nine-horse field, this son of Curved Ball will be very hard to outclass.

He has a devastating turn of foot and seems to have found his niche over 1400m.

He will also be aided by the modest 55.5kg on his back.

That is 3.5kg less than his main danger, Firdoas, from the illustrious Mike de Kock stable.

You can put a line through her Grade 3 Graham Beck Stakes run when beaten an uncanny 10.15 lengths into fifth place by National Park.

She was drawn poorly and was returning from a lengthy five-month layoff.

This three-year-old was basically dropped in the deep end, pi ed against hard knockers like Alyaasaat and Chimichuri Run.

This daughter of Bernardini is clearly far better than that run suggests, and should improve many lengths now that she’s had a run under the belt.

Prior to that performance, Firdoas was on a two-run winning streak, most notably making light work of rivals to outclass Manousckas Beaut by an emphatic 6.60 lengths on the second time of asking.

If she brings that mentality to the racetrack, Firdoas may give the boys a run for their money.

To be safe: for the Quartet, it could be wise to include trainer Chesney van Zyl’s smashing son of Bold Silvano, Bold Eagle, who will have Piere “Striker” Strydom in the irons.

In Race 3, a MR 80 Handicap over 1000m, punters may be faced with a bit of a conundrum when Great Shaka (Ryan Munger) and Alpine Glacier (Calvin Habib) lock horns.Both share similar form over their last three performances, finishing fifth and following-up with two consecutive seconds

