Schippers to bow to Princess

Trainer Candice Dawson could add another trophy to her cabinet when speedy three-year-old filly, Captain’s Princess, teams up with jockey Warren Kennedy for the first time in the Grade 3 Magnolia Handicap over 1160m.

A beaten 26-10 favourite in her most recent performance, this daughter of Captain Al may have just needed the run following a short layoff, so she can be forgiven for her uninspiring 8.10 lengths fourth place finish behind Mr Floods over 1200m.

She’ll strip a fitter horse tomorrow and if you doubt her ability, remember the fact she outclassed the highly rated Firdoas on debut, skipping a comfortable 0.50 lengths clear.

“This might be the last time she sees a sprint as I feel she needs further,” said her conditioner.

“But off a galloping weight (54.5kg) like that, I hope she will be a contender.’

Captain’s Princess comes into this contest shouldering 1kg less than her main danger, the Geoff Woodruff -trained Schippers.

This four-year-old Var filly’s recent fourth place finish behind Donny G isn’t a true reflection of her ability.

The good news is, the victor went on to frank the form which bodes well for Schippers.

Prior to that performance, Woodruff ’s charge was on a two-run winning streak, and interestingly, jockey Gavin Lerena rode both Captain’s Princess and Shippers in their last two starts – the fact he is on the Woodruff ’s charge could mean he favours her.

Schippers has won four of her last seven appearances.

In fact, her course and distance record is most encouraging having competed six times for two victories, just as many seconds and a fourth.

This four-year-old is clearly no slouch!

Grant Maroun-trained Wrecking Ball shouldn’t be too far back come the finish. Others worth including in your Pick are Kissable, Mrs O, Frederico’s Dream and Pretty Penny.

