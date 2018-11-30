Rivarine looks ready to pick up second successive feature in G2 Merchants

Mike and Adam Azzie have done a remarkable job with Rivarine, bringing him back after a 10-month layoff to win the Listed Golden Loom Handicap over 1000m at Turffontein on 3 November.

Clearly they have bigger things in mind for this beautifully bred son of Var and the Grade 2 Goldrush Derby Run Merchants over 1160m tomorrow would have been high on their list.

He has always shown good ability but was held back by soundness issues.

His mother, Met winner River Jetez, is a full sister to Pocket Power yet Rivarine has turned into an out-and-out sprinter.

Gavin Lerena rode him to victory in the Golden Loom and he is making full use of getting down to 54.5kg in order to ride Cascapedia in the Summer Cup and is riding this gelding off the same weight.

Captain And Master is coming back in distance a er winning over 1450m last time but he does have ability and needs to be respected.

Piere Strydom rides Sean Tarry’s charge for the first time. Pinnacle Peak has been priced up favourite and after his 0.50-length second behind Legal Eagle last time it comes as no surprise.

However, he has to give weight all round.

