Weight shedding will be the jockeys’ Cup motto

There will be quite a few jockeys on diet over the next 10 days in order to make the weight for their rides in the R2-million G-Bets Gauteng Summer at Turffontein on Saturday 1 December.

The final field for this Grade 1 race over 2000m on the Stand-side track was released yesterday and the draw for barrier positions will be made tonight.

With Coral Fever allowed top weight of 60kg, the maximum allowed in a Grade 1 handicap race, that forced the weights at the bot-tom of the scale to be concertinaed and as a result, eight of the 19 runners will be racing under sufferance.

Cascapedia, one of five runners from the Mike de Kock yard, is the second highest weighted runner and is carded to carry 54.5kg.

The bottom of the scale is 52kg.

As expected, De Kock pulled out Buffalo Bill Cody who will be aimed at the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate but still has Cascapedia, Takingthepeace, Noble Secret, Like A Panther and Kilrain.

The latter was not on the original list of horses who was certain to get in but the late scratching of six horses left 19 standing and that suited Kilrain.

Gavin Lerena will ride Cascapedia, Warren Kennedy will retain the ride on Takingthepeace who he rode in the Victory Moon Stakes last week, Randall Simons is on Noble Secret, Craig Zackey on Like A Panther, while apprentice Diego de Gouveia is aboard Kilrain.

Sean Tarry has three runners left in the race – Tilbury Fort, Social Order and last year’s winner, Liege.

Tarry has put champion jockey Lyle Hewitson on Tilbury Fort and has announced S’manga Khumalo for Social Order and Raymond Danielson to reprise his ride on Liege.

However, as far as the last two are concerned, Tarry has said the jockeys will only be confi rmed a er the draws are an-nounced tonight.

Geoff Woodruff dominated this race for four years, winning it in 2013 (Yorker), 2014 (Louis The King, 2015 (Master Sabina) and 2016 (Master Sabina).

Last year the best he could do was finish fourth on Pagoda but this year he has an interesting runner in SA Oaks winner Secret Potion.

She surprised Cascapedia at Turffontein last Thursday night and they will meet on the same weight differential in the Summer Cup.

Both will be be er over the extra distance so there should be little to choose between the pair.

Dean Kannemeyer has Gold Cup winner It’s My Turn in the line-up and Anton Marcus will have to get down to 54kg.

Final fi eld for the R2-million G-Bets Gauteng Summer Cup to be run over 2000m at Turff on-tein on Saturday 1 December. 1 – CORAL FEVER (R R Sage) M Yeni 60.0 – 1202 – CASCAPEDIA (M F de Kock) G Lerena 54.5 – 1093 – ROY HAD ENOUGH (F Rob-inson) S Moodley 54.0 – 1094 – IT’S MY TURN (D Kanne-meyer) A Marcus 54.0 – 1085 – SECRET POTION (G V Wood-ruff ) M v Rensburg 53.0 – 1076 – LIEGE (S G Tarry) R Daniel-son 53.0 – 1067 – SABINA’S DYNASTY (P A Pe-ter) P Strydom 53.0 – 1068 – DAWN ASSAULT (S J Gray) K Zechner 52.5 – 1059 – SOCIAL ORDER (S G Tarry) S Khumalo 52.5 – 10510 – NOBLE SECRET (M F de Kock) R Simons 52.0 – 10511 – TAKINGTHEPEACE (M F de Kock) W Kennedy 52.0 – 10512 – LIKE A PANTHER (M F de Kock) C Zackey 52.0 – 10413 – TILBURY FORT (S G Tarry) L Hewitson 52.0 – 10414 – ARCTICA (M/A Azzie) R Munger 52.0 – 10215 – DEO JUVENTE (G V Wood-ruff ) C Maujean 52.0 – 10216 – CASH TIME (A B Fortune) J P v d Merwe 52.0 – 10017 – TANDAVA (G Terzi) J Penny 52.0 – 9918 – FORT EMBER (P A Peter) C Herrera Gomez 52.0 – 9819 – KILRAIN (M F de Kock) D De Gouveia 52.0 – 90Same Trainer: (2,10,11,12,19) (5,15) (6,9,13) (7,18)

