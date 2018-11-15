Golden Shaheen winner the starturn at Jebel Ali

Musabbeh Al Meheiri’s high-class sprinter Muarrab, the 2016 Golden Shaheen winner, is the main attraction at Jebel Ali tomorrow.

Returning after his summer break, the nine-year-old faces eight rivals in Race 4, a valuable 1200m event.

Muarrab, winner of eight of his nine races at Jebel Ali, has conditions stacked in his favour, goes very well fresh and is fancied to start his campaign with a bang in the hands of Ben Curtis.

However, it might be significant that Dane O’Neill, retained by owner Sheikh Hamdan, has elected to ride British import Rusumaat ahead of Muarrab, Farook and Waady.

Formerly trained by Mark Johnston, he was a progressive gelding last year, winning the Silver Bowl Handicap at Haydock under a positive front-running ride.

The switch to dirt creates an unknown and, on the back of a lengthy lay-off , he might be best watched for now.

Royston Ffrench’s mount High On Life merits respect having made a winning comeback at Jebel Ali’s opening meeting last month, when holding off Riflescope in a close finish to register his second victory at the track.

Trained by Sandeep Jadhav, he has fi tness on his side and should go well.Thirty minutes earlier Wasim, representing Ismail Mohammed, faces a straight-forward task in Race 3, a 1400m conditions race.

Winner of a similar event on his Jebel Ali debut on his final appearance last season, he can defy a near eight-month absence and provide his trainer with his first success of the campaign The opening handicap, Race 2, has drawn a big field. Trenchard is fancied to step up his encouraging comeback, over this course three weeks ago, in the hands of Pat Dobbs who registered his 200th win in the UAE last week.

Having his fi rst start for seven months for new trainer Doug Watson, he shaped with plenty of promise when staying on nicely in the closing stages.

