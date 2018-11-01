Value on offer on Saturday

There are some short-priced runners in feature races on the Charity Mile card at Turffontein on Saturday.

But, outside of these favoured few – who might well fail to fire – plenty of value is available to punters.

Noble Secret is 3-1 to win the main race, while Coral Fever, 2018 Highveld Horse of the Year no less, languishes at 12-1 and 10-time winner Captain Aldo at 14-1.

Bookmakers cannot separate Chimichuri Run and Alyaasaat – saddled by top trainers Sean Tarry and Mike de Kock – in the Graham Beck Stakes.

The colts are joint favourites at 18-10, with 8-1 chance National Park the only other runner anywhere near.

It is a three-year-old contest with improving young horses, so the likes of Green Haze, Rule The Night and Firdoas could easily up-set expectations at long odds.

Similarly, three horses domi-nate be ing for the Princess Charlene Starling Stakes: Celtic Sea (28-10), Ghaalla and Isle De France (both 7-2).

Twelve other relatively unexposed fi llies are available from 10-1 and upwards.

Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile (Grade 2) 1600m:

3-1 Noble Secret; 4-1 Matador Man; 8-1 New Predator; 12-1 Coral Fever; 14-1 Captain Aldo; 16-1 Hat Puntano, Social Order, Full Mast, Tilbury Fort; 18-1 Doosra; 25-1 and upwards the others.

Graham Beck Stakes (Grade 3) 1400m:

18-10 Chimichuri Run, Alyaasaat; 8-1 National Park; 12-1 Green Haze; 16-1 Rule The Night; 18-1 Firdoas; 20-1 and upwards the others.

Princess Charlene Starling Stakes (Grade 3) 1400m:28-10 Celtic Sea; 7-2 Ghaalla, Isle De France; 10-1 Ronnie’s Can-dy, Nafaayes, Running Brave; 20-1 Afrostar, Mary O’Reilly; 25-1 and upwards the others.

Monaco Million Maiden Sprint 1160m:5-2 Against The Grain; 5-1 Greener Pastures; 7-1 Epic Dream; 8-1 Opensea; 10-1 Bye Bye Rocket, Mojito Magic; 12-1 Choue e; 14-1 Summer House; 20-1 Tripple Z, Bel Canto Chorus; 25-1 and up-wards the others.

