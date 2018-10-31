Jimson The Famous could help Van Niekerk’s title bid

South African jockey Grant van Niekerk is sitting joint seventh currently in the race for Hong Kong Champion Jockey with seven winners and well behind reigning champ Zac Purton but he does look likely to go close to winning Race 1 at Sha Tin today and his mount JIMSON THE FAMOUS (13) is sitting at a ractive Eachway odds of R8.30 a Win and R2.60 a place currently.

This is a good course and distance for JIMSON THE FAMOUS and is well enough drawn to be a danger.

Karis Teetan is proving to be the biggest threat to Purton’s reign and REBORN M (11) could go very close in Race 2.

This Darci Brahma five-year-old gelding produced a career-best run when runner-up last time out and from a pole position draw is worth a bet.Another good ride for Van Niekerk is STRIKING MR C (11) in Race 5.

This Super Easy gelding has yet to win a er seven starts and proved a disappointment in his latest start when only eighth but had run two good races before that and does have a winning chance

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.