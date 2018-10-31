 
Horses 31.10.2018 12:05 pm

Jimson The Famous could help Van Niekerk’s title bid

Trevor Reid
TAINTED. Jockeys and trainers agree that whipping racehorses gives the sport a poor image. Photo: Tracey Lee Stark

South African jockey Grant van Niekerk is sitting joint seventh currently in the race for Hong Kong Champion Jockey with seven winners and well behind reigning champ Zac Purton but he does look likely to go close to winning Race 1 at Sha Tin today and his mount JIMSON THE FAMOUS (13) is sitting at a ractive Eachway odds of R8.30 a Win and R2.60 a place currently.

This is a good course and distance for JIMSON THE FAMOUS and is well enough drawn to be a danger.

Karis Teetan is proving to be the biggest threat to Purton’s reign and REBORN M (11) could go very close in Race 2.

This Darci Brahma five-year-old gelding produced a career-best run when runner-up last time out and from a pole position draw is worth a bet.Another good ride for Van Niekerk is STRIKING MR C (11) in Race 5.

This Super Easy gelding has yet to win a er seven starts and proved a disappointment in his latest start when only eighth but had run two good races before that and does have a winning chance

