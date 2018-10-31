Loads of bets for Charity Mile

There will be big money up for grabs at Saturday’s Turffontein meeting with numerous carry-overs and extra bets available on the 12-race card.

The highlight of the meeting will be the Pick 6 MEGAPOOL which will be boosted by a carryover of R696,237 and the likely pool is R3.3 million.

There are also two Quartet carryovers.

Race 1 will kick off with a R50,000 injection and the Quartet pool is predicted to reach R500,000.

The second Quartet carryover comes up in Race 7, the Grade 2 Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile.

This time R150,000 will kick off the pool and that could go as high as R700,000.

There will be two BiPots, the first running from races No 2 to No 7 and the second from Race 7 to Race 12.

There are also two Jackpots, the fi rst from Race 5 to Race 8 and the second from Race 9 to 12.

This Jackpot will have a carryover of R50,000 attached and is forecast to reach some R700,000. Betting opens at all TAB outlets today and remember, at TAB you always get the full payout!

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.