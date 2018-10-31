An abundance of variety at Charity Mile meeting

Betting will open today for Saturday’s Charity Mile meeting at all TAB branches.

The meeting, to be run on the Turffontein Standside track, comprises 12 races and there really is some intriguing events on this card. Of course, the R1-million Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile takes centre stage with 16 charities looking to earn their share of another R1-million up for grabs.

Each of the 16 horses will run for a charity with the winning horse earning R150,000, the second-placed horse R100,000, third and fourth-placed runners will earn R75,000 with the balance of the charities taking home R50,000.

In addition, each charity is represented by a celebrity who will join in to cheer home their respective horses.

Racing fans will be able to learn about the state of some of the three-year-olds in the Graham Beck Stakes and HSH Princess Charlene Starling Stakes.

Both are Grade 3 races over 1400m and carry a stake of R250,000.There looks to be a particularly fascinating duel in the Graham Beck Stakes where star performer Chimichuri Run from the Sean Tarry yard will take on Mike de Kock-trained Alyaasaat.

There are some other innovative races on the card, including the Monaco Million Maiden Sprint which carries R1-million in stake money.

One of the most interesting races comes up in Race 2, called the Hands N Heels Maiden Plate over 1400m.

It is a race in which the jockeys will not have whips and will need to find other ways and means to encourage their mounts.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.