Horses 31.10.2018 11:54 am

An abundance of variety at Charity Mile meeting

Jack Milner
Jockey Grant Van Niekerk rides Hat Puntano to a win in the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile, 4 November 2017, held at Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

TAB betting opens today for Saturday’s Turffontein 12-race meeting.

The meeting, to be run on the Turffontein Standside track, comprises 12 races and there really is some intriguing events on this card. Of course, the R1-million Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile takes centre stage with 16 charities looking to earn their share of another R1-million up for grabs.

Each of the 16 horses will run for a charity with the winning horse earning R150,000, the second-placed horse R100,000, third and fourth-placed runners will earn R75,000 with the balance of the charities taking home R50,000.

In addition, each charity is represented by a celebrity who will join in to cheer home their respective horses.

Racing fans will be able to learn about the state of some of the three-year-olds in the Graham Beck Stakes and HSH Princess Charlene Starling Stakes.

Both are Grade 3 races over 1400m and carry a stake of R250,000.There looks to be a particularly fascinating duel in the Graham Beck Stakes where star performer Chimichuri Run from the Sean Tarry yard will take on Mike de Kock-trained Alyaasaat.

There are some other innovative races on the card, including the Monaco Million Maiden Sprint which carries R1-million in stake money.

One of the most interesting races comes up in Race 2, called the Hands N Heels Maiden Plate over 1400m.

It is a race in which the jockeys will not have whips and will need to find other ways and means to encourage their mounts.

