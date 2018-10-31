Sir Bernadini to show class at Greyville

Dennis Bosch-trained Sir Bernadini has the right credentials to claim top honours at the Greyville Polytrack today when step-ping out with Anton Marcus up in Race 5 and main event, a Pinnacle Stakes over 1600m.

This four-year-old has the distinction of three wins and five places in just eight starts – two of which were wins at the Polytrack.

Marcus was aboard this Aus-tralian import only once and that was on debut when trained by Gareth van Zyl and a smart maiden winner at the Polytrack over 1400m.

Anthony Delpech had the ride next time when the gelding completed the course and distance double.

He held form well in his sub-sequent runs, winning once and placed five times.

Then rested for three months he returned with an encouraging 2.75-length win in a barrier trial.

Coming off a similar break the ultra-consistent gelding will be raring to go and looks on target for his fourth career win.

Expect a strong challenge from four-time winner Gunner out of Paul Gadsby’s stable with apprentice Eric Ngwane up.

The combination deserves the utmost respect in attempting a course and distance hat-trick.

Another four-time winner who is in with claims is Duncan Howells-trained Legend with Mark Khan in the saddle.

The five-year-old has been sliding down the merit-rating scale, and any further improvement on his last run when third in a 1600m Pinnacle Stakes should have him in the final call again.

Also worthy of consideration is five-time winner Kahula (Warren Kennedy) who will have her first run since joining Paul Lafferty’s stable.

