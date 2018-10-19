 
Stick with Marcus on Greyville Polytrack

Viv Greybe
THE CHAMP RETURNS. Do It Again and Anton Marcus are led back into the winner's enclosure following their victory in Saturday’s Vodacom Durban July over 2200m at Greyville. Picture: Liesl King

Top-flight jockey Anton Marcus looks set for quite a few visits to the winner’s enclosure this evening when having some promising rides on the eight-event card on the Greyville Polytrack.

One such is Brett Crawford-trained Monte Christo whom he partners in Race 7 and main event, a MR 88 Handicap over 1200m.

This son of Trippi posted his fourth career win in his penultimate outing when rid-den by Marcus and heavily backed at Scottsville where he scored by an increasing 1.25 lengths in a 1200m MR 90 Handicap.

This six-year-old then confirmed his current well-being next time with Marcus up again when running on stoutly to fi nish a promising two-length second in a 1000m barrier trial at Greyville.

The extra distance this time will be more to his liking and he should go one better.

But expect bold bid from Darryl Moore-trained three-time winner Unbelievable Lad (Jarred Samuel).

The pick of the others are Fieldmarshal Fenix, Marshall That and Archilles.

Other runners worth following with Marcus aboard are Crawford-trained Elusive Diva (Race 3), Sean Tarry-trained Belfry (Race 5), Glen Kotzen-trained Chestnut’s Charm (Race 6) and Johan Janse van Vuuren-trained Robberg Express (Race 8).

