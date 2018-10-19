Stick with Marcus on Greyville Polytrack

Top-flight jockey Anton Marcus looks set for quite a few visits to the winner’s enclosure this evening when having some promising rides on the eight-event card on the Greyville Polytrack.

One such is Brett Crawford-trained Monte Christo whom he partners in Race 7 and main event, a MR 88 Handicap over 1200m.

This son of Trippi posted his fourth career win in his penultimate outing when rid-den by Marcus and heavily backed at Scottsville where he scored by an increasing 1.25 lengths in a 1200m MR 90 Handicap.

This six-year-old then confirmed his current well-being next time with Marcus up again when running on stoutly to fi nish a promising two-length second in a 1000m barrier trial at Greyville.

The extra distance this time will be more to his liking and he should go one better.

But expect bold bid from Darryl Moore-trained three-time winner Unbelievable Lad (Jarred Samuel).

The pick of the others are Fieldmarshal Fenix, Marshall That and Archilles.

Other runners worth following with Marcus aboard are Crawford-trained Elusive Diva (Race 3), Sean Tarry-trained Belfry (Race 5), Glen Kotzen-trained Chestnut’s Charm (Race 6) and Johan Janse van Vuuren-trained Robberg Express (Race 8).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.