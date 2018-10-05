Springtime for De Kock’s duo

An Exacta with two Mike de Kock-trained runners is the way to go in tomorrow’s Grade 2 Joburg Spring Challenge over 1450m on the Turffontein Inside track.He sends out two three-year-olds in Soqrat and Alyaasaat as well as four-year-old Noble Secret but it is the younger pair who look the ones to beat.

Soqrat was named as the best juvenile in the country last sea-son and one has to expect him to kick off his three-year-old career in style.

On paper he is not well handicapped to win this race but he is most likely a lot be er than his merit rating of 112.

This is his game.

This Australian-bred son of Epaule e is ideally distance suited, is drawn well at No 4 and carries just 52kg.

Alyaasaat is also highly rated by his conditioner and showed his talent when finishing just two lengths behind Soqrat in the Grade 1 Premiers Champion Stakes over 1600m at Greyville despite losing ground at the start.

This son of Dawn Approach carries just 50kg and is drawn at No 3.

He has one advantage over Soqrat in that he has already had a run since the Durban race in an Assessment Plate over 1600m at this course which he won with authority.

The other Grade 2 race is the Joburg Spring Fillies & Mares Challenge over the same distance. This event looks a lot more competitive but once again De Kock has the lone three-year-old in the field in Ghaalla.

She was in need of her last run in an Assessment Plate but she did not disgrace herself when a 2.50-length fifth behind Rose In Bloom.

With just 50.5kg and talented apprentice Luke Ferraris on her back and No 2 draw also in her favour she should show her true talent.

Rose In Bloom is also in this race and Ghaalla is now 1.5kg better off . While a fitter Ghaalla could turn the tables Joey Ramsden’s charge ran a cracker last time a er a layoff and she renews her association with jockey Piere Strydom.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.