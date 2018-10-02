Marcus to ride Tap O’Noth

Jockey Anton Marcus has been snapped up for two of Vaughan Marshall’s stable stars at Durbanville on Saturday – Cape Guineas winner Tap O’Noth in the Match em and the unbeaten Langerman winner One World in a Progress Plate over 1400m.

The four-time champion will also renew his partnership with Goodtime Gal in the Diana Stakes.

He won last year’s race on the Mike Robinson-trained mare and finished second on her in a 1200m conditions plate at Kenilworth a month ago.

Joey Ramsden, who has won the Matchem with high-class horses like Variety Club and Act Of War, has supplemented Premiers Champion Stakes third-placed Twist Of Fate for the Grade 3 test.

The three-time winner gets in with only 50kg.

Aldo ‘Usain’ Domeyer looks like running in the Jockeys Chase a er all as the organisers are flying in two speedy opponents from Johannesburg.

Promotions man Clinton Theys expects to know their identities later today.

Domeyer, fresh from his Singa-pore triumph, said: “I was think-ing of sponsoring myself (instead of running) so that the char-ity does not lose out but, if they are going to fly in two guys from Joburg, I will have to run.”

The Cape champion was a run-away winner of the jockeys chase for four years on the trot before last year’s fi asco when it was de-cided to turn the race into a re-lay, pairing Domeyer with Corne Orff eR. But Grant van Niekerk sabotaged the whole thing by de-liberately placing his baton into Domeyer’s hand. This time the event reverts to a straight race over 100m.

