Horses 2.10.2018 10:09 am

Marcus to ride Tap O’Noth

Anton Marcus. Picture: Supplied

The four-time champion will also renew his partnership with Goodtime Gal in the Diana Stakes.

Jockey Anton Marcus has been snapped up for two of Vaughan Marshall’s stable stars at Durbanville on Saturday – Cape Guineas winner Tap O’Noth in the Match em and the unbeaten Langerman winner One World in a Progress Plate over 1400m.

He won last year’s race on the Mike Robinson-trained mare and finished second on her in a 1200m conditions plate at Kenilworth a month ago.

Joey Ramsden, who has won the Matchem with high-class horses like Variety Club and Act Of War, has supplemented Premiers Champion Stakes third-placed Twist Of Fate for the Grade 3 test.

The three-time winner gets in with only 50kg.

Aldo ‘Usain’ Domeyer looks like running in the Jockeys Chase a er all as the organisers are flying in two speedy opponents from Johannesburg.

Promotions man Clinton Theys expects to know their identities later today.

Domeyer, fresh from his Singa-pore triumph, said: “I was think-ing of sponsoring myself (instead of running) so that the char-ity does not lose out but, if they are going to fly in two guys from Joburg, I will have to run.”

The Cape champion was a run-away winner of the jockeys chase for four years on the trot before last year’s fi asco when it was de-cided to turn the race into a re-lay, pairing Domeyer with Corne Orff eR. But Grant van Niekerk sabotaged the whole thing by de-liberately placing his baton into Domeyer’s hand. This time the event reverts to a straight race over 100m.

