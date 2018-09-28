Turffontein move leaves the punters pondering

The decision to delay the WSB Grand Heritage and the consolation race to 13 October and move the remainder of Saturday’s meeting to the Turffontein Inside track, means punters have had to do quite a bit of recalibrating.

The main difference is that the races are now run around the turn and on a track where draws are vital as opposed to the straight Vaal track.

There are still three Non-Black Type events on the card and they all look quite competitive.

The first is for fillies and mares over 1200m and the back-in-form Schippers is the runner they will all have to beat.

Geoff Woodruff has always had a high opinion of this filly and after a couple of disappointing runs she was given a four-month break.

She made her return on 8 September and the word prior to the race was that she was putting up some good work at home but may still need the run.

This four-year-old daughter of Var was still second last at the 400m with little chance of success but under Chase Maujean she found a finish that saw her pass Regal Graduation to win going away by 0.75 lengths.

The two meet again and although the runner-up is now 1kg better off , the dominance of Schippers last time gives one the impression she can only get be er this time, especially with Gavin Lerena now in the irons.

Race 5 is the Heritage 1200 Handicap over 1200m and this race is complicated by the inclusion of two runners from the Joey Ramsden yard.

Both had their last runs in Durban so they did not have that far to travel. Catkin has the services of Piere Strydom and therefore looks the pick of the pair but Professor Brian has the ability to cause an upset.

Ashley Fortune sends out Mount Keith who has won three of his last four races and has done very well since joining the stable.

He just saw out 1450m last time so the five-year-old is likely to enjoy the drop to 1200m this time.

However, two recently geld-ed runners could fight this out.

Prince Of Kahal came back to form in his first run a er gelding to beat Rule The Night by 1.25 lengths.

Lerena takes the ride this time.But best of all may be In Ca-hoots from the Sean Tarry yard.

This three-year-old won on debut and subsequently contested a Grade 1 race at Scottsville and two Grade 2 races, one at Turffontein and another at Greyville.

Although unplaced in all of them he must have been showing Tarry something at home.

He may have needed gelding badly and we could see a far better In Cahoots on this occasion. He carries just 50.5kg and is well enough drawn at No 6.

