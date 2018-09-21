Indy breaking the Ice

Bernard Fayd’Herbe makes a rare foray to Gauteng tomorrow and is rewarded by the Mike de Kock yard with what looks a standout bet in Race 4 on the Turffontein Inside track.

Indy Ice found being support at his second outing, and was just touched off by warm favourite Electromagnetic, with the dueling pair six lengths clear of an admittedly ordinary looking bunch.

He didn’t do himself any favours by hanging out in the closing stages and bumping the winner.

In an attempt to improve his focus the gelding now has blinkers fitted for the first time, and if they do the trick he will take a power of beating.

The obvious and probably only danger is Perfect Pursuit from the Sean Tarry yard who has two good places to his credit and now steps up to 1600m.

Another excellent wagering opportunity is in Race 5. Gold Dawn has blossomed since going beyond sprint trips, and ran on nicely to win her penultimate race.

This Await The Dawn filly then ran way above her modest 64 rating when staying on to only be beaten 1.5 lengths by classy Rose In Bloom in an Assessment Plate last weekend.

She shows every sign of looking for the 1600m trip she tries here, and a repeat of her latest efforts would see her come home unopposed at this lowly FM 66 level.

Tortola and Itsmydarlin make most appeal of the remainder.

Orapa in Race 7 appeals as a decent Eachway chance at good odds. He only faded late over 1600m last time against stronger, and will appreciate the drop to 1450m.

From a good inside draw he should be right there. Ashley Fortune has had a stellar start to her training career, enjoying much success with cannily purchased former Cape Town horses.

The trend could well continue in Race 6, as Endofmarch makes his Gauteng debut. Formerly with Candice Bass-Robinson, this Marchfield gelding was a close up second in his last two appearances down south, behind fair types in Hotel Cipriani and Spectra Force.

He drops in class here, and if ready a er two months off could be too good for this modest MR 68 field.

The 1800m trip is right up his alley.

A plum inside draw and the services of Piere Strydom complete the happy picture. He seems likely to be a firm favourite, and should oblige.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.