July champ Legislate has a robust colt

A very special foal among the 12 new arrivals at Avontuur Stud in Western Cape in August was a colt by 2014 Durban July champion Legislate, who was withdrawn from covering due to poor fertility and sent back into training.

The colt, out of Jackie O, is described by the stud as “a robust boy” and “a credit to his champion racehorse of a sire”.

Legislate won multiple Grade 1s and was named Equus Horse of the Year.

More foals are being delivered all the time at Avontuur and, with September 1 marking the start of covering season for resident stallions Var and Oratorio, the stud team are looking frayed at the edges.

“It’s late nights and early mornings, but we love this time of the year,” says Avontuur GM Pippa Mickleburgh. “I’m excited about the quality of the foals to date and we look forward to newcomers by race mares as River Jetez, who is in foal to Silvano, and La Normandie, the dam of Grade 1 winner Normanz, due to new speed king Rafeef.”

Of foals already born, Mickle-burgh said: “I’m really impressed with the fi rst foal out of Easy Game by So Falling Rain.

