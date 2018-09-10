Timkat to continue winning

Timkat is starting to take on the same appeal at Flamingo Park as was held by Lawful Leader about nine years ago.

Owned by Mary Slack’s Wilgerbosdrift and trained by the late Peter Miller, Lawful Leader was unstoppable in a Pinnacle Stakes race on the sand.

While he was best in races be-tween 1800m and 2000m, Timkat looks at his best between 1200m and 1400m so Race 7, a Pinnacle Stakes over 1300m at Flamingo Park this afternoon looks right up his street.

At this stage he is not among the best handicapped runners but that is probably because the handicapper has not yet caught up with him.

Cliffie Miller’s charge has only raced five times in Kimberley for three wins and two seconds.

He came to the Northern Cape from Alec Laird while still a maiden but he has been a different horse since being introduced to the sand track.

There were excuses for his two defeats.

On the first occasion he lost two lengths at the start but only went down 0.75 lengths while his other defeat was in the Flamingo Park Sprint where he raced over 1000m and only found Kom Naidoo’s visiting Tweed Valley too quick.

He was give an 8kg penalty for his last win in which he beat Emperors Tractor by 3.75 lengths over 1400m but if that was an accurate assessment, the manner in which he won indicates there is more in the tank.

A number of the better handicapped runners are be er over 1000m and as a result that makes the main danger Red Special who is well handicapped and is effective over this trip.

