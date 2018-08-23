G-BETS is the new sponsor of the Gauteng Summer Cup

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, they say. Well the hour has come. And so has Dhrupal Amin.

Thanks to his courage, fearlessness and, of course, bulging wallet, Gauteng’s favourite horse race, the Summer Cup, has a new headline sponsor in G-BETS.

“The Summer Cup is everything you want in a race,” Amin, MD of online gaming for the Gold Rush Group, said yesterday at the launch of one of the country’s most prestigious race days.

“While the race is steeped in history, it brings out the fun-loving, adventurous spirit that the wonderful people of this country seem to have in abundance.”

Talking to Amin, it very quickly becomes clear why G-BETS leapt at the opportunity to append its label to the Summer Cup.

“We are a young and exciting brand,” said Amin, “and the Summer Cup resonates with everything we stand for.

“It’s a day of excitement and fun from a racing and entertainment perspective.”

It is the first time that G-BETS has stepped into the racing arena as a sponsor. And they are taking the step fearlessly. “If one avoids fear, you will never do anything. We cannot let the fear of the unknown hold us back,” said Amin.

Exploring new territory seems to be one of Amin’s strengths. This “thoroughbred South African”,

as he calls himself, hails from Brits.

After studying at Wits and qualifying as a CA, he made a jump to the left and swapped bookkeeping for bookmaking, so to speak, starting off his gaming career at Tsogo Sun before reaching for gold at the Gold Rush Group.

Rob Scott , Tellytrack CEO and Sales & Marketing Executive for Phumelela, yesterday invited all Gautengers to the G-BETS Gauteng Summer Cup, which will take place at Turff ontein on 1 December 2018.

“Gauteng is people’s country,” Scott said at the official launch yesterday.

“And the G-BETS Gauteng Summer Cup is one of the few People’s Races where there is no age restriction. So the day really belongs to all, big and small.”

