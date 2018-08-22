 
menu
Horses 22.8.2018 09:46 am

Celebration time for Marcus, again

Ken Nicol
Anton Marcus. Picture: Supplied

Anton Marcus. Picture: Supplied

Celebration Rock started 15-10 favourite on debut over this same 1000m.

As has become a depressingly familiar scenario for the other jockeys in recent weeks, Anton Marcus once again partners the best bet on the card in Race 1 today at Scottsville.

Celebration Rock started 15-10 favourite on debut over this same 1000m, and was only beaten by in-experience as he got going just too late and went down to far more seasoned Wild Rendezvous by a diminishing short head.

Obviously rated by Paul Lafferty, he was thrown straight into the Grade 3 Umkhomazi Stakes a few weeks later.

Drawn wide at Greyville he never got into it, but back down the straight in maiden company will be a different proposition altogether.

While likely to be a warm order at the top of bookmaker’s boards, this Ex celebration colt looks too smart for the opposition here, and is worth a decent punt. Marcus has every chance of another top day, with a second Australian import Roy’s Magic in Race 7 his other standout ride.

Only given a three-point penalty by the handicappers he should prove too good again at this lowly MR 64 level.

Marcus also has a great chance in Race 6 where he partners Pata Pata over 1000m for Brett Crawford, but this one faces far sterner opposition.

In fact Louis Goosen’s Di Mazzio would be a narrow first choice.

He is ultra-consistent at this track, and is 1,5kg be er off with Pata Pata after finishing a neck adrift of him in July.

Bottom weight Gratuity and top weight Neala also have genuine winning prospects in a competitive MR 88 event.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day

BEST BET

RACE 5 NO 2 SO ENCHANTING

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 7 ZAIDA

RACE MEETING

12 February Fairview

hot tips of the day

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.