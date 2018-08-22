Stayers on show at Vaal

There are o en com-plaints that there are not enough races for stayers on local cards so tomorrow’s meeting on the Vaal Classic track is for those trainers and owners.

The eight-race card comprises four events over 2400m, one over 2000m, one over 1800m, and two over 1600m.

The most competitive and un-questionably the most interesting event is Race 5 over 2000m, a MR 84 Handicap for fillies and mares.

Only seven runners go to post and I would suggest that for the Pick 6 and Jackpot you consider going with the whole field as one can make a winning case for every runner.

It always pays to look at the bot-tom of the weights when trying to find a winner of a race like this and in that regard there is a lot to like about Mike de Kock-trained Mambo Model.

This four-year-old daughter of Mambo In Seattle has been sparingly raced but in her seven runs she has notched up two winners and two places.

It might have been a bit early to try her over 1800m in her second start but as she has started to mature she looks to have some decent ability the further she travels.

In her last start she raced over 2000m for the first time and ran well clear of for opposition to beat Mwelase by 2.30 lengths.

She only received a four-point penalty (2kg) for that run and should still be a little bit ahead of the handicapper.

Mambo Model carries 53.5kg and has inimitable Muzi Yeni in the irons who knows exactly how to use a low weight to great effect.

Another young improver is Santa Vittoria from the Johan Janse van Vuuren yard.

She has only raced five times for one win and two places.

The victory was over 2000m on the Turffontein Standside track two runs back and she followed that up with a fourth place over 2000m at the Vaal.

She carries 54kg and has Raymond Danielson in the irons.

Parisienne Chic is now seven years old but still knows how to run a good race. St John Gray’s runner is limited but extremely honest and if the youngsters fail to rise to the occasion she could very well pop up.

She does have to give weight to them but the six-year-old daughter of Bankable ran a decent race under Randall Simons last time when just 0.30 lengths behind Sailor Girl.

He is back aboard for this run. Although she still might find this 2000m too short, expect an improved run from Gottalottaluv.

She did not enjoy the Turffontein Inside track last time but should improve on a more galloping track.

Piere Strydom rides.

