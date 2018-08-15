Nothing illegal about this filly

Based on the manner in which Illegal is programmed to run, she must have her problems but has also been imbued with a wealth of talent.

For the first time in many months, Candice Dawson’s charge will be having two consecutive runs without a break when she lines up in a MR 84 Handicap for fillies and mares on the Vaal Classic track tomorrow.

Dawson clearly had belief in her ability as last year she took this daughter of Sail From Seattle to Durban to contest the Grade 1 Thekwini Stakes for two-year-old fillies over 1600m at Greyville.

She finished one from last behind Lady In Black but bled during the race and received the usual three month

suspension.

She has raced three times since, finishing unplaced in December behind Covered In Snow, then a 0.40-length second behind Kissable over 1000m in February, and finally on 29 July ended 6.20 lengths behind Clever Guy.

The fact Dawson has entered her for this race indicates everything went well in her last race and hopefully she can get back to winning races again.

That last run may look a bit iffy but that was a decent field where she took on the boys and was clearly in need of the run. She is top weight against fillies in this event and that Raymond Danielson has been engaged to take the ride might indicate Dawson is expecting a better performance.

Celestina has come back from a rest in top form and there was a lot to like about the manner Sean Tarry’s charge won her last start over 1160m at Turffontein.

She showed a lot of pace so there is no reason to worry that she could find this a bit sharp.

She also ran in the same race as Illegal behind Kissable and Celestina was beaten 2.60 lengths.

They meet at the same weight differential so on paper Illegal has the edge.

Lady Of The World is very speedy and she comes off two consecutive wins. The tracks are very fast at the moment and that could well work in her favour.

