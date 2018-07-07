Keeping calling the Durban July in the family

When the starter releases the runners in Race 7 at Greyville, it will be race-caller Craig Peters’ 33rd commentary on the Vodacom Durban July.

The father-and-son team of Craig and Sheldon Peters has become legendary in KwaZulu-Natal as their mellifluous voices interpret the pounding of hooves into a visual understanding for racing fans.

What few people know is that every year they double up on the commentaries for the Durban July.

While Sheldon commentates for the people at Greyville and those following the race on Tellytrack, Craig, 59, will be describing the same race to international viewers.

“There are only two voices being heard by people on course, at home, and in 50 countries around the world. They hang on to your every word,” said Craig. “Your eyes have to be everywhere and you have to be sharp. We love it and hope to get it as accurate as possible.”

It is obvious where Sheldon, who will be calling his 16th Durban July, got his attraction for commentating from, but for Craig it was a new calling.

“When I was young kids were not allowed on the track. My parents would park outside and I remember my first visit. That was when great sprinter Uncle Ben, who was owned by the Oppenheimers, collapsed at Gosforth Park and died of a heart attack.

“But at the age of seven, eight and nine I started to get acquainted with the colours. It was easy for me to pick out the colours so I used to call the races. When I was older I used to practise by recording the commentaries on to tape.”

His commentaries got the attention of Sandy Christie, then general manager of Turffontein, and Craig was then invited to join the team as their junior commentator.

“In those days Peter Duffield was the senior commentator along with Wolfie and Francois Wolfaardt. I was employed as the junior commentator.”

During that period he had a life-changing experience.

“I remember when they brought Australian Bill Collins to South Africa to commentate on what was then the Holiday Inns. I was only 14 or 15, but I stood in the commentary box next to him calling into a tape recorder as Collins called the race with Elevation beating Pedlar and Mazarin.

“He was a legend and a really nice man. He kept giving me tips on how to commentate.”

One of Craig’s first big jobs came in 1977, when Christie asked him to go to Bloemfontein to call the entire card.

“They were having their first feature race, which was sponsored by The Citizen. The horse that won was called Yvonne’s Pride and I remember flying down with some of the jockeys at the time – Eric Fordred, Nikki van der Linde, Patrick Foord, Joey Taylor and Willem Ferreira.”

However, more memorable than the meeting itself was the flight back to Rand Airport. “Ferreira lost it and was trying to open the door and get out. It was quite an experience.”

However, the first winner Craig called officially was a horse who turned out to be a star – Big Swinger for owner Graham Beck and trained by Michael Roberts.

“When I started, Sandy allowed me to call one race a meeting. Then Jack Patience and Wally Segal allowed me to come to the Vaal and Germiston respectively.”

In 1982, Craig got a call from Trevor Denman, who asked if he would come to Durban for an interview. “It was the night of the world title fight when Charlie Weir lost to Davey Moore. I went for the interview and got offered the job of assistant commentator in Natal.

“My first July was in 1984, and was won by Devon Air, ridden by Felix Coetzee and trained by Terrance Millard. Eric Denman would do the television commentaries for the SABC in those days.”

Speaking about this year’s race, Craig feels Justin Snaith, with five runners, will win it. “I like Do It Again but African Night Sky is coming well at the right time. A lot depends on the draw. Tactics are vital, the pace is vital, and where they’ve put the false rail is important.”

There is a lot of hype around every Durban July but for Craig it is business as usual.

“You have to be sharp. The adrenalin pumps so if you don’t get a bit nervous, you’re not human, no matter how many Julys you have called.”

