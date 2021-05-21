An age-appropriate chore guide for children

Karabo Mokoena

Helping out around the house can feel like a chore for kids, but starting them young is good for them to learn responsibility.

When you are a parent, living in a clean house can feel like an impossible mission. Household chores can create a lot of resentment for moms who feel like the responsibility of cleaning the house rests on their shoulders.

Household chores don’t have to be mom’s job alone. Kids can also take up some chores that are appropriate for their age. They can learn and understand that every member of the household has to be accountable for some cleaning up.

Cleanipedia, a home cleaning expert, have compiled an age-by-age guide for children to help out around the house.

Chores for children under 2-4

It may be challenging to reason with younger children on taking up household responsibilities. With a little guidance, they can contribute to smaller household tasks, especially if they are responsible for the mess.

Put toys away

Help clean up messes with a napkin or cloth

Chores for children aged 5-8

Children in this age group develop independence and a flair for solving problems. So, why not let them help out with more complex house chores.

Folding and putting clothes away

Feeding the pets

Dusting surfaces

Watering plants

Putting clothes in the laundry basket

Helping make breakfast

Housework for kids aged 9-12

From nine to preteen, children have a better understanding of social names and appropriate behaviours. They are then more than capable of playing a more active role in helping out around the house.

Helping to make dinner

Tidying rooms

Cleaning surfaces

Vacuuming the floor

Mopping floors

Washing the dishes

Clearing the dinner table

Caring for pet hygiene (cleaning cages, emptying litter trays)

Emptying the washing machine and hanging clothes

Chores for teenagers

Here, parents can supervise their almost-adult children to take up responsibilities solely. At this stage, they know what is expected of them, although you would have to remind them now and again.

Walking the dog

Washing the dishes

Helping make the dinner

Mowing the lawn

Carrying and putting away groceries

Ironing clothes

Putting on the washing machine with the help of a delicate detergent,

Emptying and loading the dishwasher

Organising and decluttering

Sounds easy enough right? So how can parents make this work in practice?

Cleaneapedia recommends that parents should draw up a chore chart list using the below guidelines.