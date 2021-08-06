Alliances beat destiny in ‘Survivor SA’

Hein Kaiser

Loyalty above all was really the theme of Survivor South Africa’s 10th episode this week.

Chappies was the biggest fibber as his “book of trust” with Renier wasn’t worth the imaginary pact both signed. In a show of large-scale manoeuvring and suspense, it was old alliances that kept their strength as the girl-power pair Nicole and Amy was finally decimated.

Now in relative tribal isolation, Nicole and Smash have the fight of their lives in the next episode.

But it was Nicole who exposed Amy and Renier who, paired up by destiny, had their fates tied together in the game.

After winning the Immunity Challenge, Nicole chose Amy and Renier along with destiny-mate Smash to enjoy the water park and lunch reward. This exposed the alliance and took away any opportunity for Renier and Amy to lobby back at camp where the original survivor, Vuna, stayed home and plotted.

Nicole’s alliance mates figured she had made a strategic mistake by exposing them all, or was this a sneaky way that Nicole could rid herself of tribe mates and maintain a semblance of innocence?

The Immunity Challenge was a Captain Morgan leg-up challenge balancing a clay pot at the far end. Santoni lasted a handful of seconds with Anela and Chappies following quickly. A strong gust of wind dropped the other dominoes, leaving Nicole and Amy standing.

In the end Amy didn’t hang on, giving Nicole her first immunity win, with Smash a survivor by paired-up default.

At the start of the episode a bush note arrived partnering up castaways and tying their destinies together; if one is done, both are gone. There was no Immunity Island trip and with everyone aware of the idol hidden there, pre-challenge bargaining and after challenge politicking hip-swayed in a butterfly dance throughout the hour.

Anesu played double agent this time, but goodness knows on whose behalf, while Santoni had started feeling isolated and said she was “gatvol” of being the bad guy.

Kiran was right though, for now, saying to Tyson that “very little can break our power” somewhere in the middle with Anesu giving the impression that she had crossed the floor in support of Amy and Nicole.

Lobbying to oust paired-up power couple Wardah and Tyson was foremost on Amy’s mind while Anesu revealed to Chappies that he still holds a Tribal Council pass, ready to use at the right moment. Whenever that may be. Tyson, on the other hand, sees Santoni and Chappies as his biggest threats, but clearly not yet.

Tribal Council was either a collection of frustrated bickering or an attempt at a well-orchestrated ruse. But Renier’s idiotic immunity idol not-show-but-tell tactic and showdown with Kiran was the final nail in his coffin. And Amy’s, unfortunately.

It was clear that voting still went down tribal lines and Tyson’s four votes did naught as his teammates kept him safe by lynching Renier and his piece of driftwood. Amy snuffed out as his castaway consort.

There are eight players left, Nicole and Anesu the minority. The next episode should start seeing alliance members turn on one another or, as previously plotted, will leave the original Vuna six to battle it out as Smash and Nicole exit next week. It’s going to be a real fight for survival.

Survivor SA is broadcast on M-Net every Thursday night at 7.30pm.