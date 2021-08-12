Just ‘Friends’? David Schwimmer denies dating Jennifer Aniston

Lerato Maimela

Fans of the Friends sitcom have been overjoyed at the rumours that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston have taken their on-screen romance off-screen.

The excitement, however, was short-lived as Schwimmer’s representatives slammed the rumours and denied reports suggesting that he and Jennifer were in a relationship.

This comes after a source told Closer magazine that the two actors had been spending quite a lot of time together, and that Schwimmer had taken a flight from his home in New York to visit Aniston in Los Angeles.

“After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always have to bury was still there.

“They began texting immediately after filming, and just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA,” said the source.

During the Friends: The Reunion special, Schwimmer revealed that he and Aniston had secret feelings for each other for the longest time.

He also said that neither of them could ever act on their feelings for each other because one of them was always in a relationship.

“We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary,” revealed Schwimmer.

Aniston joined in on the topic, and added that she had told Schwimmer that it would be a bummer if their first kiss happened on national television.

“And I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television’.

“Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop, but we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel,” said the actress.

Aniston recently took to social media to wish her ex-husband Justine Theroux a happy birthday by posting a shirtless photo of him on her stories.

The two got divorced in 2017, and have since committed to staying friends even after their separation.