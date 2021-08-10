Why Steve Harvey reminds Lasizwe of his late father

Kaunda Selisho

Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie are still in South Africa and they’re spending their leisure time hanging out with the country’s brightest young stars.



One such star is YouTube sensation Lasizwe Dambuza who recently posted an image of himself standing in-between the Harveys.

“I got a call from my parents they wanted to see their problematic son,” joked Lasizwe.



“Steve Harvey reminds me of my father… He would give the same look when I started going a bit gay,” he added.

Lasizwe lost his father, Menzi Mcunu, late last year, almost a month after he shared how he had turned to therapy to deal with his feelings associated with Mcunu’s absence from his life.

Lasizwe also showed Mrs Harvey some Amapiano moves in a video she posted on her Instagram profile. This marks the first reel that Majorie has ever posted.

Steve and Majorie often travel to South Africa whenever Steve has to film episodes of Family Feud which currently airs on e.tv. In fact, the pair were recently welcomed in a private dinner ceremony MC’d by Amanda DuPont.

According to the channel’s website, as host of Family Feud South Africa, Steve embarks on a journey to learn about South Africa and her people as two families of five compete to predict the most popular responses to a survey of simple questions related to Mzansi.



Each answer is worth a certain amount of money and the winning family gets to take the prize money home.

The South African version of the game show was first announced in 2019 at a press briefing in Johannesburg. Producers also announced that the show’s format would remain exactly the same and would just be slightly tweaked to cater to a local audience.

“The difference is, some of the questions will be catered to the African culture so it can be more relatable. The beauty of it is, Africans deserve to see each other on TV,” said Steve.

“This was all my idea. I have great partners with Freemantle, who is the production company of Family Feud that’s gone digital, globally.

“I was in Botswana last November and Africa has been on my vision board for eight to nine years now. I wanted to come home and do something in my homeland.”

The show was renewed for a second season earlier this year.