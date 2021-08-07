‘Somhale’ coming to an end as Mohale confirms ongoing divorce process

Citizen Reporter

Mohale Motaung has revealed that he is in the process of divorcing entertainer and his estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo.

The pair have been in the headlines all week after a Sunday World report revealed that Motaung had accused Mhongo of being physically abusive.

Motaung detailed various instances in which Mhongo is said to have broken his ribs, loosened a tooth, run his car off the road, and threatened him with a knife.

Leaked audio recordings

The initial Sunday World article was later followed by audio of Motaung speaking to one of the producers of Living The Dream With Somizi.

In the nearly hour-long audio, Motaung can be heard recounting the moments in which he claims Mhlongo was abusive towards him.

Motaung has since broken his silence on the abuse allegations and leaked recordings.

“I wish to confirm that we are indeed in the process of a divorce. I wish to make it clear that it has never been my intention to have the private details of my marriage exposed in the public nor will it ever be my intention to cause disrepute to his image,” Motaung said in a statement.

He explained that the conversation heard in the recordings he had with the producer was held in confidence.

“The conversations heard in the audio were privileged as they were with one of the producers of Living The Dream With Somizi. I trusted the person with whom I was engaging and did not divulge such details for any material gain.

“In these conversations I was laying case to reason why I would not want the details of our divorce to be used in the upcoming season of the reality show as this would not reflect the complete truth and furthermore, did not want the details thereof to be used for financial gain.

“Myself and the person in question had a personal relationship that was been built over years and I felt secure relaying my experience to him having been assured that it was privileged. I never imagined that my turmoil would be exploited in this manner. Since the release of the conversations I find myself stripped of my agency and the right I had previously reserved to tell my story, when I was ready,” he added.

Motaung further said he had indeed experienced abuse, both physically and psychological, at the hands of Mhlongo.

Somizi addresses abuse claims

Mhlongo has since defended himself after initially referring the allegations in the hands of his legal team.

He said in a lengthy statement released on Friday, he said Motaung “was not a victim in this situation”.

The former Idols SA judge said the “facts” were that their marriage did have its ups and downs, however, he was never physical or “knowingly abusive towards my estranged husband”.

Mhlongo further “vehemently” denied allegations of criminal acts towards Motaung .

“What I am going to state, however, is that we had one altercation in which I had to defend myself and both of us were physically hurt by the other.”

