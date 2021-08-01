Somizi and Mohale: Abuse allegations spark conversation on abuse in queer relationships

Kaunda Selisho

The latest headline regarding Somizi and Mohale’s relationship has put the spotlight back on the topic of abuse in queer relationships – something that fans believe is not spoken about often enough.



Somizi and Mohale Motaung found themselves trending on Sunday after an explosive report in Sunday World detailing alleged violence and abuse within their relationship. Something that happened to fellow queer TV stars Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala.



The publication reports that details of the violent and jealous nature of their relationship was detailed in video footage recorded as part of Somizi Mhlongo’s Mzansi Magic reality show, Living The Dream With Somizi.



The footage was never aired but the publication maintained that it exists.

It’s normal for a famous person like Somizi to be defended and Mohale slandered in this case, even though he made it clear that he doesn’t want the estate but only his clothes. But people will keep pushing that gold digging narrative to ignore abuse claims— SITHALE✍???? (@SithaleKgaogelo) August 1, 2021

“Motaung has now come out saying he was ‘afraid’ of Mhlongo when they exchanged vows in their much-publicised wedding,” reported Sunday World before detailing an instance in which the Idols judge is said to have threatened his new husband with a knife three weeks into their marriage.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Different cities, never together? Signs of Somizi and Mohale jigsaw

He also alleged that Mhlongo once broke his ribs sometime last year during yet another violent dispute.

Today Black Coffee’ slanders are defending Somizi. They believed Enhle’s word of mouth but now they want Mohale to bring X-ray scans of broken ribs. It’s difficult to be a man sham????— SITHALE✍???? (@SithaleKgaogelo) August 1, 2021

For months, fans (and gossip blogs) have speculated that their relationship had come to an end – something that both parties denied on various occasions.



Certain fans also tried to paint Mohale as a gold digger via social media.



According to the report, however, Mohale wants nothing but the things he came into the relationship with (his clothes and a car he alleges his husband damaged) despite the fact that they got married in community of property.



To date, Mhlongo has been unreachable for comment.

This Mohale and Somizi's story is terrifying. Queer people don't talk enough about domestic abuse in our relationships which is very rife! It is even crazier because victims can hardly speak up because their abusers are faves amongst the queers, so people keep it moving.— Matt (@Matty_Bridge) August 1, 2021

Finally makes sense ????



Somizi || Mohale pic.twitter.com/xziWlsCznm— MaYeGwAnE♡???????? (@SibahleBlose1) August 1, 2021

Telling us Mohale was detached from their marriage because he was always on his phone but not telling us he broke his ribs and threatened to kill him. Heyake Somizi— ???????? ???????????????????????????? (@Akhona_PQ) August 1, 2021

Me waiting for Somizi's statement before I choose sides.



I don't have a picture of Mohale beaten and agree to walk down the isles while he saw everything from the beginning. In the same breath I don't picture Somizi, a free spiritual individual ill treat someone



I'll wait Som???? pic.twitter.com/nux1tE7vOl— ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@TMazonke) August 1, 2021

Somizi and Mohale’s relationship – a timeline

Mohale Motaung joined the cast of Living The Dream With Somizi back in 2018 and Somizi later proposed to him on the show.



He proposed on the iconic ‘love lock’ bridge with the Eiffel Tower in the background during a trip to Paris.

Somizi paid Lobola to Mohale’s family in August.

Somizi and Mohale kicked off their nuptials with a traditional wedding at Mohale’s family home in the spring of 2019. This was followed by an engagement party in October.

A few months later, Somizi and Mohale tied the knot in a white wedding ceremony somewhere in Muldersdrift.

Somizi okar o bully…yooh????

That Mohale's facial expression…. pic.twitter.com/3YtpZB554O— Mitchell Brown (@iam_mitchell01) August 1, 2021

By late 2020, the couple was plagued by rumours of a split with various publications alleging that Mohale had moved out and that Somizi and Mohale were now married on name only and living separate lives.