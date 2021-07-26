Celebs & viral
More well wishes stream in for Shona Ferguson

Kaunda Selisho

The family reportedly did not think much of Shona Fergusons's chest pains at first because he is an avid gym bunny and fitness fanatic.

Actor and producer Shona Fergson is said to be in hospital in a precarious condition after recent heart surgery | Picture: Instagram

Well wishes continue to stream in for actor and film and television producer Shona Ferguson after a report that he in ICU “fighting for his life.”

According to Sunday World, the 47 year old was admitted to Milpark Hospital over a week ago after complaining about chest pains. The pains were initially assumed to be symptoms of a Covid-19 infection.

The couple’s oldest daughter, Lesedi Matsunyane, recently contracted Covid and as a result, Ferguson Films staff are said to have assumed that Shona was not on set because he was in quarantine.

ZAlebs reported that the family initially did not think much of Shona’s chest pains because he is a gym bunny and fitness fanatic.

It wasn’t until he was diagnosed by doctors, who told him that they’d have to perform surgery, that they started to take the situation seriously.

The publication cited an unnamed source who claimed that Shona was on a ventilator and that “his situation has gone from bad to worse” after heart surgery.

To date, the Fergusons have been unreachable for comment regarding Shona’s health and a status update of his recovery. Lauren Nell, production manager for Ferguson Films telenovela The Queen, has also been unreachable.

Fans continue to wish him a speedy recovery across various social media platforms.

Some fans had their doubts and requested further confirmation.

Back when Shona Ferguson could not afford toothpaste

