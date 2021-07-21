Miss SA graduation: SRC slams Wits for ‘double standards’

Reitumetse Makwea

The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) slammed the higher education institution for Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musiḓa’s physical graduation ceremony.

This after the Wits university shared Miss SA’s graduation pictures, showing Musiḓa physically being awarded her BA Honours in International Relations honours degree, while more than a thousand other students graduated virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SRC accused the institution of giving preferential treatment to Musiḓa when many other students were robbed of the opportunity to walk across the graduation stage.

As the SRC we condemn the behavior of the university to treat some students more equal than others. Every student was equally assessed and charged fees for their degree. Every student deserves to make it to great hall. We are against double standards! #WitsGrads #witsieforlife https://t.co/kclXgJGJca — Wits SRC (@Wits_SRC) July 20, 2021

However, on Twitter, Musiḓa said she had an opportunity to chat to Wits’ Vice Chancellor Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, and she went for it in her graduation attire.

According to Musiḓa, Vilakazi was keen to hear her views on mental health and learn about the initiatives she has undertaken during her reign as Miss South Africa, since she was a well-known advocate for mental health awareness.

Musiḓa recently launched her online mental health initiative #MindfulMondays, in conjunction with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) and Discovery Vitality, on her Instagram platform @shudufhadzomusida.

After my virtual graduation today, I had an interview opportunity with VC Prof Zeblon Vilakazi & of course I went in my grad attire. This pandemic has led to trying times & uncertainty for everyone. To all students who had to persevere even in the least ideal times… phambili✊???? https://t.co/AZRqJq9bk2 pic.twitter.com/UMUHA1pJZ2— Shudufhadzo (@abigailmusida) July 20, 2021

Meanwhile, fellow Wits graduates and students, took to social media to express their disappointment with the institution’s approach towards the Miss SA graduation.

everyone downplaying the outrage to Miss SA's live graduation clearly doesn't understand how brutal it is to work for a degree. especially when faced with impossible challenges.



that single moment of being recognized, having your family there too.. it means the world.— Tshepiso Rebaone (@blkmotswana) July 20, 2021

People are upset about this and rightfully so. All graduates put in the work and didnt even get their names read out during the virtual graduation ceremony, but she gets a special graduation. Yes, she is Miss SA, but she is a student like the rest. This smells of classism. https://t.co/jSkJBpzL1g— MPHO???? (@MphoMoalamedi) July 20, 2021

Why did she accept even ????????— Mrs Tayi-Mabandla ???? (@asemahl3t) July 20, 2021

I don’t agree with how you’re framing this statement. Wits is central to this tone deaf marketing strategy- they orchestrated it hoping for a different result. The intent might have been good but it remains misbegotten & bias. A slap in the face to other graduates. https://t.co/NgdiKXuRn0— Siphiwo Nzawumbi (@SpitchNzawumbi) July 21, 2021

However, not everyone thought that it was discriminatory for Miss SA to be physically capped.

Some tweeps suggested that people were offended because it was Musiḓa getting a physical graduation and not former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

if it was zozi graduating on campus physically we wouldn’t even be having this talk ❤️????????????????????— liyema mpompi (@liyema_mpompi) July 20, 2021

Especially bc she's Venda, you know how tribalism works. Then her being bald made people think Miss SA is regressing bc the winners don't have weaves anymore.— Thebe. (@ThebeMot) July 20, 2021

On a lighter note, Vilakazi described the graduation period as a “moment of hope” for humanity as the country faces the Covid-19 pandemic and recently experienced unrest.

“We live in a historic moment characterised by uncertainty and change. You are graduating amid a global pandemic, for which there is not yet a cure. Our young democracy is under threat, and civil unrest is widespread,” he said.

“Our society is plagued by inequality and poverty. Our economy is flailing, and unemployment is rife.”

Vilakazi also said the graduation ceremony represented a “fortuitous moment of hope and inspiration, an opportunity to chart a new course that can propel us into a new beneficial world order, for good”.