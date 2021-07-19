Celebs & viral
Celebs & viral
Kaunda Selisho
Lifestyle Journalist
1 minute read
19 Jul 2021
2:54 pm

Ngizwe Mchunu’s appearance at Durban police station anxiously awaited

Kaunda Selisho

Police confirm that they expect Ngizwe Mchunu to hand himself over, however, they could not comment on what charges he will face.

Former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu and former president Jacob Zuma. | Picture: Twitter

Various members of the South African media are reportedly outside the Durban central police station awaiting the arrival of former Ukhozi FM DJ and commentator Ngizwe Mchunu.

Mchunu is expected to hand himself over to the police on Monday after promising to do so over the weekend.

Sowetan Live reports that Mchunu announced on Saturday that he would be handing himself over to police following allegations that he is one of those implicated in the protests, destruction and looting in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police confirmed to the publication that they expect Mchunu to hand himself over. However, police could not comment on what charges he will face.

At the height of the unrest, Mchunu called for Zuma to be released and followed his demand up with a comment stating that the government would “see what happens” if this request is not met. 

Mchunu left Ukhozi FM in 2020 after an internal disciplinary process related to confidential information.

This is a developing story. 

WATCH: Could your favourite SA celebs be on the hook for incitement?

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Ramaphosa hints at Cabinet reshuffle, Ngizwe Mchunu granted bail and Fuel price
2 days ago
2 days ago

POLITICS

NPA red-faced after bail granted to Ngizwe Mchunu
2 days ago
2 days ago

GOVERNMENT

UIF Ters payouts in Gauteng and KZN: Here's how to apply
2 days ago
2 days ago

COURTS

Alleged SA riots instigator, Ngizwe Mchunu, granted R2,000 bail
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Ramaphosa hints at Cabinet reshuffle, Ngizwe Mchunu granted bail and Fuel price
2 days ago
2 days ago

POLITICS

NPA red-faced after bail granted to Ngizwe Mchunu
2 days ago
2 days ago

GOVERNMENT

UIF Ters payouts in Gauteng and KZN: Here's how to apply
2 days ago
2 days ago

COURTS

Alleged SA riots instigator, Ngizwe Mchunu, granted R2,000 bail
2 days ago
2 days ago