Payal Ramlall chooses having an opinion over being Miss SA

Kaunda Selisho

Miss South Africa 2021 top 30 finalist Payal Ramlall has chosen having an opinion over being Miss SA.



This is according to her Twitter timeline which, up until this past week, was all motivational quotes, pretty pictures and Miss SA.



Ramlall’s rant began after activist and Managing Director of Youth Lab Pearl Pilly commented on how some other Indian people were behaving on social media in the wake of the unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Ramlall then went on a rampage trying to quell each and every tweet containing anti-Indian sentiment on Twitter.

payall ramlall tweets | Picture: Screenshots

When questioned about her participation in the Miss South Africa pageant and how she expects to progress with the way she has tweeting, Ramlall laughed off her involvement in the pageant.

payall ramlall tweets | Picture: Screenshots

payall ramlall tweets | Picture: Screenshots

payall ramlall tweets | Picture: Screenshots

At the time of writing, Ramlall was still engaging with responses to her tweets.

“Being Miss SA is the least of my concerns ma’am. I have a voice and I’ll use it without being afraid of being bashed by you because you don’t want to hear the truth of what’s happening,” she said, adding: “I will gladly go to India where people are a lot more humane.”

She said being Miss SA was not a priority to her as the Official MissSA social media accounts had shown “no support” for what was happening in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Right now I’ll stick to supporting platforms that support our country when we need them,” she tweeted.



She also took to her Instagram to defend her stance and posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram stories.

TL:DR?

Ramlall said he’s happy she didn’t make it as a Miss SA finalist because she gets to use her strong voice to amplify issues such as what she calls the “barbaric behaviour of the looters and thieves.”



She also called Miss SA out in her statement for not using their platform to share information regarding where to access help and essentials in areas that have run out as a result of the protest action.

Ramlall further told the pageant organisers that they can keep their sash, crown and “empty title” while she continues to use her platform, title and personal relationships to make change wherever she can.

READ NEXT: