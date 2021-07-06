Zola 7 ‘not in hospital and he’s perfectly fine at home’, says PA

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Several reports have suggested that Bonginkosi Dlamini’s, also known as Zola 7, health has deteriorated and he has been hospitalised.

Speaking to The Citizen, his personal assistant, Siki Kunene, rubbished reports he was being treated in hospital. This comes after reports by The Sowetan.

“We honestly don’t know where these rumours started. He is not in a hospital, he is perfectly fine at his home.”

City Press reported on Sunday that Zola was battling to pay his medical bills and that his management had started a crowdfunding campaign to help fund his mounting bills.

Kunene said the article twisted what was said, there was no crowdfunding campaign and their words had been misconstrued.

“This is absolute rubbish. In fact, the management pays for his medical bills and send the medication to him,” she said.

Zola confirmed reports of his hospitalisation were untrue. “No such a thing,” he said, adding the “original article is true however the crowdfunding is false.”

In May Zola opened up about being diagnosed with epilepsy in 2019 on Podcast and Chill with MacG. He said he relied on heavy medication and his condition had resulted in him losing a lot of weight.

Kunene pleaded with the public to be wary of reports of his hospitalisation if it is not confirmed by him. These include Including rumours he’s on his death bed, which she called fake news.

“Zola 7 will be the one updating the public and fans about his condition, including his hospitalisation”, Kunene said.

On the MacG podcast, the artist said: “I lost a lot of weight over the past year. I was extremely sick, I was home and I was shaking. Everybody around me was scared I was going to die. I couldn’t eat well. I was eating mageu, porridge and fish.

“Nowadays I have to take medication twice a day just to get by. I was very sick during that song (with Cassper) and I think we did about 25 cuts. I was fighting to look normal, but I wasn’t. I was extremely sick during that video.”

The kwaito artist said he feared for his life after his diagnosis and he suffered two attacks while driving. One resulted in a serious accident, so he decided never to be behind the wheel again.

The musician is seeing a resurgence in his career, with the smash hit Bonginkosi premiering on Ster-Kinekor.

