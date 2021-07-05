Entertainment
Celebs & viral | Entertainment | Multimedia
Sandisiwe Mbhele
Lifestyle Journalist
2 minute read
5 Jul 2021
9:23 am

Lost belongings, beach scuffle: Viewers react to ‘Uyajola 9/9’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Sunday's episode of Moja Love's 'Uyajola 9/9' was just chaotic.

Sunday's episode of Moja Love's 'Uyajola 9/9' was just chaotic. Picture: Screengrab, Twitter

The latest season of Mzsani’s favourite cheating show, Uyajola 9/9, has not disappointed. And on Sunday night’s episode, viewers wanted to start a GoFundMe page for one of the participants.

The Moja Love reality show, hosted by Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, was in Cape Town in the latest instalment. He was there to help Sophia and Analisa figure out if their boyfriends were cheating.

However, Analisa’s segment stole the show. Jub Jub, on the hunt, caught her boyfriend with another woman on the beach, with cameras on hand for everyone to see.

ALSO READ: Uyajola 9/9: ‘Sibongile has only one question’

As chaos and a scuffled ensued, the other woman lost her jacket and phone, and that seemed to be her biggest worry. In the episode, she expresses that she, too, was played and had no idea who Analisa was and that he wasn’t single.

The reactions to the episode made it one of the top trends on Twitter, with viewers suggesting to get funds going to get her a new phone.

Hilarious reactions to ‘Uyajola 9/9’ episode

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

TV

Uyajola 9/9: Spicy side chicks and taxi fares
7 days ago
7 days ago

CELEBS & VIRAL

Lance Stehr 'obviously taking legal action' against Bongani Fassie and Moja Love
1 week ago
1 week ago

TV

Recording sessions or cheating: Viewers react to Uyajola 9/9
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

CELEBS & VIRAL

WATCH: Could your favourite SA celebs be on the hook for incitement?
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

TV

Uyajola 9/9: Spicy side chicks and taxi fares
7 days ago
7 days ago

CELEBS & VIRAL

Lance Stehr 'obviously taking legal action' against Bongani Fassie and Moja Love
1 week ago
1 week ago

TV

Recording sessions or cheating: Viewers react to Uyajola 9/9
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

CELEBS & VIRAL

WATCH: Could your favourite SA celebs be on the hook for incitement?
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago