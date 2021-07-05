Lost belongings, beach scuffle: Viewers react to ‘Uyajola 9/9’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The latest season of Mzsani’s favourite cheating show, Uyajola 9/9, has not disappointed. And on Sunday night’s episode, viewers wanted to start a GoFundMe page for one of the participants.

The Moja Love reality show, hosted by Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, was in Cape Town in the latest instalment. He was there to help Sophia and Analisa figure out if their boyfriends were cheating.

However, Analisa’s segment stole the show. Jub Jub, on the hunt, caught her boyfriend with another woman on the beach, with cameras on hand for everyone to see.

Analisa feels that her boyfriend is spending his free time elsewhere, she asks Jub Jub to please come help her track his whereabouts. #Uyajola99#Uyajola99sunday Sun at 21:00 on Moja LOVE DStv Ch157. pic.twitter.com/mduPBsb7ch — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) July 2, 2021

As chaos and a scuffled ensued, the other woman lost her jacket and phone, and that seemed to be her biggest worry. In the episode, she expresses that she, too, was played and had no idea who Analisa was and that he wasn’t single.

The reactions to the episode made it one of the top trends on Twitter, with viewers suggesting to get funds going to get her a new phone.

Hilarious reactions to ‘Uyajola 9/9’ episode

I love how she’s only worried about her jacket and phone, not swearing at anyone fighting for a man that played her! #Uyajola99Sunday pic.twitter.com/0t5AMgpuLt — Kagiso (@Kagiso50526696) July 4, 2021

Yoo! the weave came off and the voice became deeper ???????? #Uyajola99Sunday pic.twitter.com/vBMSJSHcF2 — Black Hammer ???? (@PSMabena11) July 4, 2021

She lost a jacket, she lost a phone and

she lost a man. All at the same time.

#Uyajola99Sunday pic.twitter.com/zcLeXq8SHM — Noxolo (@selepe_noxolo) July 4, 2021

Can we all contributefunds so that she may be able to get a phone and new jacket. We don’t know what she has sacrificed to buy her items #Uyajola99Sunday pic.twitter.com/xJCsIPgSw5 — KhanyaB (@KhanyaB4) July 4, 2021