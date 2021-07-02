Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd’s dinner date sparks romance rumours

News24 Wire

New couple alert?

The rumour mill is spinning after Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were spotted together in Los Angeles, and they could easily have been on a date, the pair have yet to confirm a romantic relationship.

The Maleficient actor and Blinding Lights singer were spotted enjoying dinner together at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, according to The Sun.

They spent several hours there before they were photographed leaving – separately.

A source close to The Weeknd tells Page Six, however: “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date],” before adding: “He’s definitely focused on getting into the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

The Weeknd signed on to star in, co-write and produce The Idol, a drama by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

Channel24