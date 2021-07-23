Citizen Reporter

Stand a chance to win 1 of 2 Hennessy x NBA hampers courtesy of the NBA and Scoop Makhathini's 'Catching Waves' show.

Hennessy proudly announced an expansion of its partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA), which makes it the first global spirit partner in the franchise’s history.



To celebrate locally, Hennessy has also partnered with TV personality and basketball fanatic Scoop Makhathini to bring the courtside experience to South Africans.

Over the next couple of weeks, Scoop’s lifestyle show Catching Waves will continue to feature a star-studded line-up of celebrities going head-to-head in a Hennessy x NBA series of basketball challenges as well as discussing some of the motivators that help them to forge forward and live the ‘Never Stop. Never Settle’ ethos in everything they do.

“I am honoured and excited to be chosen as the SA ambassador for the Hennessy x NBA campaign. I have always loved basketball – it’s a sport that has provided me with many great life lessons over the years, both on and off the court. Through this partnership, we have a real opportunity to showcase the talent we have in this country and to celebrate South Africa’s vibrant basketball culture,” said Scoop.

Stand a chance to win a hamper which consists of:

1x limited edition Hennessy V.S NBA bottle

1x branded cap

1x branded generic basketball jersey

1x branded ball

How to enter:

Watch the second episode of Catching Waves below and answer the compeition question on the compeition form.

Competition question: What gift did Scoop give Kim Jayde during ther interview?

Competition closes Sunday, 8 August 2021 2021 at midnight.

Hennessy is not for sale to persons under the age of 18. Enjoy Responsibly. Ts&Cs apply. Only individuals 18 or older may participate. Competition may run in print and online. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members will automatically be entered for this competition.