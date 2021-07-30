WIN the WEDDING of your dreams!

The Citizen Reporter

8 amazing prizes will help make a happy couple’s special day utterly spectacular!

Venue: Shepstone Gardens

Free venue hire from Monday to Thursday (subject to availability for 30 pax), White Tiffany Chairs, Tablecloths, Napkins, Cutlery, Crockery, Glasses, Cocktail furniture/lounge furniture, coordinator, Black and White dance floor, and Draping. Valued at R85 000

When you combine the magnificent beauty of Shepstone Gardens with the talent of our wedding team, you get the recipe for a perfect wedding. Take a journey with us and get a taste of what your wedding at Shepstone Gardens could look like.

Visit: shepstonegardens.co.za

Wedding Planning: Weddings by Marius

Wedding planning to the value of R50 000

Marius Barnard, renowned as one of South Africa’s leading wedding co-ordinators, has a refreshingly distinctive way of doing what he does best – not only in his ability to perfectly personalise each wedding – but in his ability to personally perfect it anywhere.

‘My approach to overseeing all aspects of your wedding is unerringly professional, yet at the same time warmly personal. By applying originality and attention to the finest detail be assured your special day will be anything and everything you ever dreamed.’

‘I offer infinite variety, creativity and an eye for detail, ensuring that planning your wedding with you culminates in an intensely enjoyable and unforgettable wedding celebration.’

Weddings by Marius – you’ll find my portfolio speaks volumes not only about my passion, but also my capability.

Visit: weddingsbymarius.co.za

Honeymoon Accommodation: The Lofts

2 nights for 2 valued at R8 000

Found in the heart of the beautiful Knysna Lagoon, the luxurious Lofts Boutique Hotel offers guests true tranquillity and excellent hospitality. The hotel’s unique location allows guests to enjoy some of the best views in Knysna.

There are three different room types to choose from – each designed to suit your taste; choose between the Exclusive Lagoon Suites which has beautiful lagoon views and is a perfect escape for your honeymoon, the Luxury Loft Rooms all sunny North Facing or the Luxury Units with Self-catering Facilities are two-bedroom apartments and perfect for families.

All rooms are equipped with air-conditioning, a hairdryer, flatscreen TV with select DStv channels, a coffee station, a digital electronic safe and free Wi-Fi access. Fun activities to enjoy at the hotel include a splash pool, bicycling, boutique shopping, spa facilities and a coffee, snack & drinks bar. There are great activities within a 5 min walk from the hotel – sunset cruises, whale watching, stand-up paddling, kayaking and great restaurants.

Visit: knysnahotel.co.za

‘The’ Dress: Gelique Couture

A bride’s dress to the value of R5 000 and two bridesmaids’ dresses valued at R5 000

Each and everyone of us, as women, are unique and wonderful. We all have the right to feel beautiful and comfortable in our bodies and in what we wear.

Gelique celebrates these differences and has designed a range of high quality garments that will make every woman, no matter their body size or shape, look and feel elegant, confident and beautiful.

Our range is perfect for any event from a cocktail party to your wedding day.

Gelique offers private appointments, at our Pretoria and Johannesburg branches, where a trained sales consultant will not only introduce you to our beautiful range, our 300 colours and fabrics and our countless customization options but will also strive to ensure that you (and your bridesmaids) leave knowing that you have found the dresses that will not only fit you perfectly but also make you feel unique and beautiful. Gelique offers a convenient online ordering option if you can’t make it to one of our branches. Simply place your order online and we will ensure that your order gets delivered to you.

Visit: geliqueonline.com

The bling: Tanur Collection

A ring valued at R10 000

Tanur Collection offers a wide range of exclusive jewellery and international watch brands, a comprehensive selection of loose diamonds and tanzanites and a collection of African pieces which capture the spirit of our beautiful continent.

We pride ourselves on giving only the most attentive and personal service in assisting you with your jewellery purchase. Please take your time to look through our product range and use our contact page to find your nearest store.

Visit: tanure.co.za

Flowers & Decor: The Hanging Inspiration

Flowers and table decorations valued at R7 750

EVENT STYLING:

At The Hanging Inspiration we believe decor is an essential element to complete the look and feel of your event, but also to ensure every photo of your event will take your breath away and leave you with precious memories. We dedicate ourselves to designing flowers and modern venue decorations that truly transforms a space and creates an atmosphere. It does not matter what your theme is vintage, bohemian, classic, rustic or something totally different, we have the right look for your wedding or event.

FLORAL DESIGN:

We design flower decor to give a personalised artistic touch to your event and to create a scenery that captures the style of your wedding just right. When one looks at our flower arrangements one can’t help but notice the love that goes into making them. The Hanging Inspiration is continuously experimenting to see how they can make something better and different. Our purpose is to work within your budget, color theme and we will guide you of what type of flowers is in season. If not, we will love to import your favorite flower! We design flower decor to give a personalised artistic touch to your event and to create a scenery that captures the style of your wedding just right.

WEDDING PLANNING:

At The Hanging Inspiration we listen to what you saying and what you want for your special day. We prefer to discuss your budget, the numbers of people you plan to host and what you have in mind as your dream wedding. We can take you through our decor and if you have something slightly different in mind, we can discuss options to make your dream come true. Nothing is impossible! The Hanging Inspiration team is here to assist you all the way whether it is hiring of decor or floral design or both.

Visit: thehanginginspiration.co.za

Wines: Middelvlei Wines

12 red and 12 white Middelvlei Pinotage/Merlot and Rooster Sauvignon Blanc wines. Valued at R2 500

Situated at the foot of Devon Valley and overlooking the Bottelary Hills, Middelvlei wine farm is home to the Momberg family. Their story begins in 1919 when two brothers purchased the farm, and has continued for over one hundred years to grow around a strong sense of tradition and family ideals. Today, Brothers Ben and Tinnie Momberg apply the knowledge passed down to them through three generations of wine making to produce wine of exceptional quality and reputation.

Famous for our unique Free-run Pinotage, Middelvlei has shown time and again that traditional methods and attention to detail, both in the vineyard and cellar, hold sway when it comes to creating award winning wines. What we lack for in ostentation, we more than make up for in quality and a rustic authenticity that sets us apart. This approach spills over into our family friendly Boerebraai Restaurant, where we offer a traditional Braai lunch every day of the week, as well as braai-tapas and wine pairings to complement our range of Middelvlei wines.

Visit: middelvlei.co.za

Invitations: Papermoon

40 x A5 Printed Invitation Cards with Bespoke Design, house in envelopes, 40 x Printed Place Cards. Valued at R2 800

What we offer is a creative and bespoke design and production service that is tailored to your requirements,

along with great design advice that promotes individuality.

Our studio is small, allowing us to focus on individual clients and their needs, rather than mass-producing items.

All items are handmade and hand-painted, assembled and shipped to you.

Launched in 2015, Papermoon is a home-based studio in Northcliff . We have an awesome online shop full of products, ideas and awesomeness. Most of our items are made-to-order, handcrafted, locally sourced and unique. Our minds are full of unique ideas – if standing out is your thing, give us a ring!

Visit: papermoon.co.za

Competition closes Sunday, 5 September 2021 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members will not be automatically entered due to the nature of the competition.

*Additional Ts & Cs:

All travel expenses will be for the winner’s own account including flights, car hire, Uber, etc.

Enter now by completing the form below: