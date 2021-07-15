Competitions
Competitions
1 minute read
15 Jul 2021
8:35 am

Stand a 1 in 20 chance to win a R1 000 voucher.

Get unrestricted access to The Citizen Premium and read The Citizen e-Paper daily (Mon-Sat) wherever you are for only R50 per month.

You could WIN a R1 000 Takealot voucher when taking out a Premium membership, plus get a R50 Krispy Kreme voucher just for joining.

To be in line to win, simply click HERE, complete the contact form and we will be in touch. Don’t miss this indulgent deal. Offer is limited to the first 20 members that complete the form and join The Citizen Premium (open to new members only on 12 and 1-month subscriptions)

For only R50/month you get:!

  1. Quality journalism
  2. Exclusive columnists
  3. Free e-Paper & benefits
  4. Automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions

T&Cs apply. The voucher is not transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash.  This offer will run until 20 subscribers are reached. The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions, and the competition rules, as published on citizen.co.za, apply.

This competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Takealot.com. Prizes are subject to Takealot.com’s standard terms and conditions as at https://www.takealot.com/help/promotional-codes-tcs

