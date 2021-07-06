WIN! EXTREME ENERGY launch NEW Non-Alcoholic drink

Citizen Reporter

One lucky reader stands a chance to WIN a hamper of the new Extreme Energy Non-Alcoholic drink and a cool selection of branded items like the Extreme Non-Alcoholic Back pack, Sun glasses and BT speaker, valued at R1050!

STAY ON THE PULSE WITH EXTREME ENERGY’S NEW NON-ALCHOLIC DRINK

Popular Mzansi DJ duo Major League DJz have partnered with Extreme Energy’s new Non-Alcoholic variant to bring fans a behind-the-scenes look at the unstoppable momentum of their fast-paced lives.

The video, entitled ‘Stay on the Pulse’ is a self-styled documentary featuring the Mbere brothers, dance sensation Neevan, and self-taught dance choreographer Junior King, that captures a 12-hour window into their day and what it takes to be fully connected and on top of their game. Fans can catch the video on the Extreme Energy Non-Alcoholic social media platforms on Thursday 15 July to see the action-filled, on-the-pulse lives of these top musicians and dancers – and how they keep the pace. It’s go-go-go from the moment they wake up until they make their way to the recording studio to do what they really love – bringing the music, the dance and the vibe together in studio.

‘Our lives are filled with non-stop action and we need to set the vibe and keep the energy going’ say brothers Bandile and Banele Mbere of Major League DJz. ‘What people don’t see is the behind-the-scenes hustle it takes to make it happen. We love what we do, and we are those guys who get the party started no matter what. The new Extreme Energy Non-Alcoholic drink is there for us when we choose not to drink and keep the party going – with the same apple energy taste we love.’

Extreme Energy understands the lifestyle needs of people at the top of their game – like Neevan, Junior King and the Mbere brothers – and why they want to enjoy the same refreshing apple taste and energy kick during those times when they choose to drink less or not at all.

Marketing Manager Natasha Coppin explains, ‘Our musicians, their fans and fans of our energy drinks are busy people who want to stay connected to the moment, to their friends, and to the energy, as they get on with their busy social lives. That was what was behind the launch of the exciting new Extreme Energy Non-Alcoholic variant.’

To join the conversation fans can follow the action on Instagram and Twitter @extremenergydrink

#BeUnstoppable

Extreme Energy supports responsible drinking and encourages all South Africans to consume alcohol responsibly, wherever they may be.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

The prize is not transferable and cannot be converted to cash. This prize is valid only for readers living in South Africa

Competition closes Sunday, 25 July 2021 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.